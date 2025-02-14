LeRemitt Launches LeDoc: A Next-Gen Document Management Solution for International Trade

Advertisment

LeRemitt, a leading fintech platform focused on simplifying cross-border payments for MSME goods and services exporters, has recently launched LeDoc, an Al-powered platform aimed at streamlining trade documentation and compliance management through intelligent storage, enhanced security, seamless sharing, and real-time collaboration.

LeDoc is the latest addition to LeRemitt's Global Trade Verse, an integrated cross-border platform that leverages technology and industry expertise to simplify global trade. LeRemitt was founded by a team of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by MSMEs in international trade.

Dr. Jacob Crasta, Founder & Chairman, of CM Envirosystems Pvt. Ltd ex-president KASSIA, FKCCI, and ASSOCHAM -South said, “LeDoc is set to transform the documentation and compliance handling process for exporters. With documentation and compliance accounting for a significant time today, this platform will streamline the backend of exporters. Indian exporters contribute largely to the economy and India's overall exports of goods and services in 2024 is estimated to cross USD 814 billion, an increase of 5.58 percent, according to a report by the economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), 31 Dec 2024. This kind of technological intervention will help our overall exports and thus grow the economy. Karnataka contributes to 6.2%within overall Indian merchandize exports.”

How Will LeDoc Help Exporters

LeDoc offers a comprehensive suite of features that enable exporters to efficiently manage their trade documents, including:

Smart Secure Storage: Centralized and indexed storage for all trade documents, ensuring enhanced security and easy retrieval.

Real-Time Communication: Seamless collaboration on a single platform, eliminating data leakage risks associated with traditional communication channels.

Seamless Sharing: OTP-enabled timed access for secure document sharing with stakeholders.

Industry-Specific Workflows: Automated workflows tailored to specific export industries, improving efficiency and accuracy.

AI-Enabled Features: Advanced search capabilities and data-driven insights for better decision-making.

Access Control: User-based and group-based access controls for enhanced security and compliance.

Blockchain-Enabled Document Tracking: Every document is assigned a unique identifier, ensuring precise, real-time tracking and a permanent audit trail for exporters.

Compliance management: The platform supports Shipping bill validations and report generations for regulatory compliance

"MSMEs contribute nearly 48% to India's merchandise exports. Despite their significant role, there are few technology solutions tailored to their unique challenges. While digitization is actively progressing within government systems, exporters must also be prepared to leverage this advancement One key challenge we identified for exporters is documentation. With LeDoc, we aim to simplify compliance, reduce paperwork hassles, and empower MSMEs to focus on scaling their businesses efficiently." said Sheetal Jain, Co-founder & CEO, of LeRemitt

“While building LeDoc, we examined every documentation challenge exporters face in India. We integrated blockchain for unique, tamper-proof records, two-factor verification for secure sharing, and AI-driven error detection for accuracy. From security to compliance, we’ve addressed it all.” said Hari, Co-founder & CTO of LeRemitt

Reflecting on LeDoc, M G Balakrishna, President, FKCCI said “ Its is a game-changer in trade documentation. It removes third-party dependencies, making the process faster, more secure, and fully automated. This is the future of seamless, hassle-free compliance.”