Krutrim AI Offers DeepSeek R1 to Indian Servers at ₹1/Million Tokens

Krutrim founder Ola Bhavish Aggarwal together with other co-founders launched DeepSeek R1 671B in the Indian developer community. DeepSeek R1 671B is an open-source AI model that Indian developers can access through February at the promotional rate of ₹1 per million tokens to advance the nation's AI innovation and adoption levels.



Aggarwal expressed the necessity for users to exercise caution with DeepSeek applications yet he confirmed that the open-source DeepSeek R1 version enables secure deployment on Indian servers promoting AI development in the country. The DeepSeek-R1 671B model operates on Nvidia H100 graphics processing units which Krutrim AI Cloud delivers to the public making Krutrim the initial worldwide service to implement this model on H100 GPU infrastructure.



Through this initiative, Krutrim establishes itself as a leading organisation dedicated to AI accessibility in India providing developers with a budget-friendly tool to enhance innovation.



Krutrim has launched both DeepSeek R1 deployment and Krutrim AI Lab which represents a ₹2,000-crore open-source model development and AI research establishment. Next year the company plans to invest ₹10000 crore which will unify Indian AI communities to handle problems of restricted data distribution along with cultural language barriers.



The company Krutrim initiated operations in April 2023 before it achieved unicorn status by January 2024 under its Sanskrit-origin brand name. Jointly with Krishnamurthy Venugopala Tenneti as a board member of ANI Technologies, Aggarwal founded this venture which operates as a subsidiary of Ola and Ola Electric.



Krutrim advances an open-source methodology together with local supercomputing capabilities and affordable pricing of DeepSeek R1 to build an empowered AI community across India. Aggarwal is developing an environment that builds collaborative partnerships to develop AI technology that responds to both Indian native languages and cultural sensitivities.

