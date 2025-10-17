Koo Co-Founder Mayank Bidawatka Launches PicSee to Make Photo Sharing Mutual

Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo and founder of Billion Hearts Software Technologies, has officially launched PicSee, a mobile app designed to transform how people share photos by making the process mutual and largely automatic. Available now on iOS and Android, PicSee addresses a simple but widespread problem: countless photos of individuals remain on friends’ devices without ever being shared.

PicSee works on a “give to get” philosophy, where users receive pictures others have taken of them only after sharing photos of those people. The app leverages on-device artificial intelligence and face matching to scan galleries, identify images containing friends, and send personalised invites. Once contacts approve, photos are exchanged automatically, eliminating repeated manual effort. “PicSee fixes this with its patent-pending mutual sharing flow — you get your unseen pics from friends, and for them to get theirs, they share yours,” said Bidawatka.

PicSee: Privacy at the Core

Privacy is central to PicSee’s design. Photos remain on users’ devices, transfers are encrypted end-to-end, screenshots are blocked, and sensitive photos are automatically filtered. Users also have a 24-hour review window to recall outgoing images. These measures reduce risks common to cloud-first sharing platforms, as PicSee avoids long-term server storage of user images.

Despite these safeguards, biometric-based sharing—including automated face scanning—requires careful operational practices and explicit user consent, aligning with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023. PicSee’s approach, combining on-device processing with encryption, represents a privacy-conscious alternative to popular apps such as WhatsApp, Google Photos, or Signal.

Early Traction and Market Potential

The app’s soft launch in July demonstrated strong early adoption: a 7500% growth through user invites, users across 27 countries and 160 cities, and over 1,50,000 photos exchanged. Interestingly, 30% of users now have more photos of themselves on PicSee than in their personal galleries.

Billion Hearts secured a $4 million seed round in late 2024 from Blume Ventures, General Catalyst, Athera Venture Partners, and several angel investors, including stakeholders from redBus, Flipkart, Myntra, Ola, and InMobi. PicSee is the company’s first product, developed by a compact team of 11 members, aiming to redefine photo sharing globally.

PicSee: Changing the Way Memories Are Shared

Mayank’s LinkedIn post emphasised the human angle behind PicSee: “Your friends’ phones are treasure chests — full of photos of you that you’ve never received. PicSee gets them all back for you — magically. No follow-ups. No awkward ‘send me my pics’. No more manual effort. Just memories — finally home.”

PicSee is targeting a vast market: 15 trillion existing photos worldwide, 2 trillion new images created every year, and 4.8 billion smartphone users. By turning sharing into a mutual, automated process, PicSee aims to ensure photos reach their rightful owners, redefining how memories move across devices.

Bidawatka added a note to early adopters, underscoring transparency and gradual scale-up: “We’re starting small — so please bear with us if there are hiccups as we scale. This one’s been built with all our heart and built to win a billion more. We're building this in the open and you'll get nothing but full transparency from us. Because you deserve it. Here’s to bringing your memories home ❤️”