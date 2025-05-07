KOGO AI, Tech Mahindra Unite to Deliver Scalable Private AI Solutions

KOGO AI, a category-defining provider of Agentic AI infrastructure, and Tech Mahindra , a global leader in technology consulting and digital solutions, have entered into a strategic alliance to co-build and deliver next-generation enterprise AI solutions that are autonomous, scalable, and compliant.
The partnership combines KOGO AI’s Private AI-ready Agentic platform with Tech Mahindra’s deep enterprise transformation capabilities, empowering global organizations to design, adopt, and scale AI agents tailored to their operational and regulatory realities.
“The future of enterprise AI lies in autonomy, compliance, and control,” said Praveer Kochhar, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, KOGO AI. “Together with Tech Mahindra, we’re making Private AI real—moving beyond demos to production-grade, scalable solutions.”
Co-Innovation for the Private AI Era
Unlike conventional tech partnerships, this collaboration emphasizes joint innovation and domain-focused execution. Both firms are:
-
Co-developing intelligent AI agents across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and the public sector
-
Designing Private AI frameworks that work across on-prem, hybrid, or secure cloud setups
-
Integrating with existing legacy systems to avoid costly infrastructure overhaul
Accelerating secure, compliant AI adoption globally with local regulatory alignment“Enterprises are moving past AI experiments toward secure, core integrations,” said Birendra Sen, President – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra. “Our alliance with KOGO AI addresses this shift—delivering Private AI solutions that are secure, autonomous, and deeply embedded into business workflows.”
From Proof-of-Concept to Enterprise Reality
Already in deployment across select clients in BFSI and healthcare, the focus is on practical applications—fraud detection, AI-powered audits, service automation, and operational enhancement.
The partners are jointly working with global enterprises to:
-
Map AI transformation opportunities by region and vertical
-
Customize agent stacks per workflow or use case
-
Implement robust governance and observability standards
Global Impact, Local Compliance
KOGO AI and Tech Mahindra will engage clients across North America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East, delivering powerful, locally compliant AI solutions designed to scale and deliver impact—bridging the gap between AI hype and enterprise value.