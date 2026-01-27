Juspay Becomes Unicorn After Raising $50 Million From WestBridge Capital

Bengaluru-based payments infrastructure startup Juspay has raised $50 million from WestBridge Capital at a $1.2 billion valuation, marking its entry into the unicorn club and making it one of the first Indian startups to achieve that status in 2026.

The Series D follow-on funding round comprised a mix of primary and secondary investments, with Avendus Capital advising on the deal. The company plans to use the fresh capital to drive global expansion and deepen investments in its technology stack.

The current valuation is up from around $900 million in its previous funding round. “Our focus over the last decade has been on solving the core complexities of global payments through first-principles engineering and design,” said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder and COO of Juspay.

The investment positions Juspay as a key player in the global digital payments landscape. According to the company, its annualised total payment volume (TPV) has crossed $1 trillion, with more than 300 million transactions processed daily for major enterprises worldwide, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google, Agoda, HSBC and Swiggy.

Founded in 2012, Juspay’s platform powers payment orchestration, checkout, tokenisation and real-time infrastructure for enterprises and banks across regions including Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, the UK and North America.

“As we scale globally, we are grateful for the continued trust of our partners. This round reflects our growth and provides liquidity opportunities for our early investors and team members who have been part of this journey,” Sheetal said.

Deepak Ramineedi, partner at WestBridge, said the firm’s conviction was driven by Juspay’s evolution from a payment orchestration platform to a full-stack UPI and core payments infrastructure provider. “We are truly excited to support Vimal, Sheetal, and the entire Juspay team as they shape the future of global digital commerce,” he added.

The round also includes a secondary component that provides liquidity to early investors and employees holding employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), marking the second liquidity event facilitated by the company within a year. Brokers and early backers have increasingly sought such exits amid private markets pressure, making the secondary element noteworthy in the current funding climate.

Juspay’s latest funding capstone follows a strong operational performance. The company reported profitability in FY25 and saw its revenue grow robustly year-on-year, while expansion into AI-driven tools aims to enhance merchant experience and internal workflows.

Industry analysts say the unicorn round could accelerate Juspay’s competitive positioning against other fintech infrastructure firms such as Razorpay and Pine Labs, which have also been scaling offerings in checkout and enterprise payments.

Despite uncertainties earlier due to shifting client strategies among large payment platforms, Juspay has maintained a diversified enterprise client base. The fresh capital is expected to support both deeper market penetration in existing regions and strategic entry into new markets, particularly where digital payments adoption mirrors India’s high growth trajectory.

The company’s modular, open-source-compatible infrastructure is seen as a competitive advantage in addressing local compliance and volume demands globally.

With its unicorn milestone secured, Juspay joins a select group of Indian fintech startups valued above $1 billion and is poised for further scale as digital commerce evolves.