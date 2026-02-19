What Should I Watch? JioHotstar’s New ChatGPT Feature Has The Answer

JioHotstar on Thursday announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring a ChatGPT-powered voice and text assistant to its streaming platform.

The new feature will let viewers find shows and movies simply by speaking or typing what they feel like watching. Instead of scrolling endlessly or searching with keywords, users can describe their mood or situation and get personalised suggestions. The assistant will work in multiple Indian languages and understand natural, everyday conversation.

The companies said the goal is to solve the common “what should I watch” problem by making discovery more intuitive. The feature will roll out in phases, starting with select live and on-demand content, and expand gradually.

Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar, said AI represents “a transformative shift for the media and entertainment industry,” adding that it disrupts the value chain “from conceptualisation and production to discovery and monetisation.”

“As a tech-native, user-first platform, JioStar is embedding AI at the very core of the user experience,” Shankar said. The OpenAI partnership, he added, will allow viewers to discover and curate content “simply using their voice,” calling it “a fundamental reimagining of the entertainment experience.”

Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, said AI changes entertainment from a passive experience to a more interactive one. “Through our partnership with JioHotstar, we’re bringing personalized AI directly into entertainment and live sports,” she said, adding that users will be able to move “from watching to asking” in ways that feel natural and useful.

The assistant will also work during live sports. Viewers can ask about key moments, scores or player highlights and get quick answers in a simple, conversational way.

The partnership goes beyond the JioHotstar app. Users who ask ChatGPT for movie or show suggestions will also receive relevant recommendations and direct streaming links from JioHotstar’s catalogue. This creates a two-way connection between the two platforms.

The launch comes at a time when streaming services in India are competing to offer more personalised experiences. AI-powered recommendations are increasingly becoming a key way for platforms to stand out and keep viewers engaged.