Jio to launch India-built AI platform

Jio Platforms (Reliance Industries’ digital arm) is set to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to provide AI services to citizens in their local languages and on personal devices, according to media reports citing remarks by Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot recently.

Speaking at the event, Mukesh Ambani said the proposed platform would be built in India for domestic use and global deployment, with the aim of making AI accessible, affordable, and practical for everyday use. The rollout is expected to begin in Gujarat, which he said Reliance aims to position as India’s artificial intelligence hub.

According to the billionaire, Reliance is also building India’s largest AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar, intended to support large-scale AI workloads while keeping costs low. He said the project is focused on enabling “affordable AI for every Indian”, a key pillar of the company’s long-term technology strategy.

Ambani said the platform would allow citizens to access AI services in their own language, on their own devices, on a daily basis, helping improve efficiency and productivity. He added that Gujarat would be the starting point for the initiative, with the broader ambition of scaling the platform across India and eventually to global markets.

Doubling Investments In Gujarat

Media reports also said Ambani outlined the AI platform as part of a broader set of commitments to Gujarat, including investments in clean energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced technologies. He announced that Reliance plans to double its investment in the state to ₹7 lakh crore over the next five years.

Ambani said Reliance has already invested more than ₹3.5 lakh crore in Gujarat over the past five years, making it the state’s largest investor. The new investment commitments, he noted, reflect Reliance’s long-term confidence in Gujarat as a hub for technology-led growth.

Clean Energy Projects

Ambani also highlighted Reliance’s clean energy projects in Jamnagar and Kutch, positioning them as foundational to India’s future digital and AI growth, which will require large-scale, sustainable power and data infrastructure.

He said Jamnagar, which was once among India’s largest hydrocarbon energy export centres, is being transformed into a major hub for clean energy and advanced materials. The company is developing what it describes as the world’s largest integrated clean energy ecosystem, spanning solar energy, battery storage, green hydrogen, green fertilisers, sustainable aviation fuel and maritime fuels.

Ambani also said Reliance plans to transform the Kutch region into a global clean energy hub through multi-gigawatt solar projects supported by advanced energy storage and modern grid integration, enabling round-the-clock clean power.

The conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom Ambani credited with shaping India’s long-term development vision. Reliance, he said, sees Gujarat as central to its technology, energy, and digital ambitions.

“Never in the history of independent India have we seen so much hope, confidence and vibrancy,” Ambani said, adding that Reliance views Gujarat as more than a business location, describing it as the company’s “body, heart and soul”.