InMobi Advertising Launches Buyer Hub to Transform Mobile Programmatic Buying

InMobi Advertising has launched InMobi Buyer Hub, a self-serve platform designed to democratise access to its mobile-first programmatic ecosystem. Tailored for curators, agencies, retail media networks, demand-side platforms, and brand-direct teams, the platform offers a unified interface to build, discover, optimise, and purchase curated programmatic deals.

Powered by agentic AI, the InMobi Buyer Hub simplifies curation and helps media buyers create high-quality, performance-driven deal IDs with greater speed and efficiency. Leading partners including Audigent (part of Experian), @curate, Givsly, and Antipodes are already live on the platform, curating data-enriched audiences across campaigns.

Enabling Precision and Signal-Driven Media Buying

By focusing on sell-side curation, InMobi Buyer Hub enables buyers to move away from wide-net approaches to more signal-driven strategies. It empowers users to target pre-packaged, contextually relevant inventory enriched with first-party data and InMobi’s proprietary SDK insights.

“The InMobi Buyer Hub’s focus on sell-side curation removes the need for a broad, unfocused approach to audience development,” said Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer at InMobi Advertising. “It allows us to pre-package high-quality, contextually relevant inventory, enriched with data, into curated deals that buyers can target more efficiently. Reducing noise in the bidstream and increasing signal quality helps improve win rates and ensures a greater share of media spend reaches performant, working media.”

Chris Feo, Chief Business Officer at Experian Marketing Services, added, “Today’s buyers need simplicity, transparency, and trustworthy signals. By bringing Audigent’s audiences into the InMobi Buyer Hub, planners unlock high-match mobile segments—turning more impressions into working media and driving measurable business outcomes.”

Smarter Curation with Privacy-First Targeting

The platform enables buyers to combine their own first-party data with InMobi’s contextual and user-level signals—processed in a privacy-compliant environment—to drive more accurate targeting and optimise campaign outcomes in real time. InMobi also offers advanced analytics and measurement tools for campaign performance and supply path efficiency.

Rhys Denny, Co-Founder and CEO of @curate, said, “The future of programmatic isn’t about more noise, it’s about more signal. We’re proud to partner with InMobi Advertising to help power this new shift towards greater control and transparency, enabling smarter curation, cleaner supply paths, and faster activation across the open web. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how programmatic should perform.”

The InMobi Buyer Hub marks a shift in how buyers engage with premium mobile inventory. Its AI-led automation, clean supply path design, brand-safe controls, and real-time feedback loops offer an intuitive way to deliver campaigns with greater transparency, agility, and results. A limited beta for brands and agencies is set to launch next month.