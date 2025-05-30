Infosys Unveils Agentic AI Foundry to Boost Enterprise Efficiency

Infosys has announced the launch of Infosys Agentic AI Foundry, a comprehensive solution designed to accelerate the development and deployment of reliable, production-grade AI agents. The Agentic AI Foundry, part of Infosys Topaz, provides enterprises a strategic roadmap to adopt AI agents responsibly and ethically while ensuring a future-ready architecture that accommodates advancements in AI technology. It enables seamless integration of AI agents across business, operations, and IT ecosystems, driving faster decisions, improved customer experiences, and higher operational efficiency.

Infosys Agentic AI Foundry brings together a comprehensive collection of reusable components, including a growing repository of pre-built horizontal and vertical agents, that will enable organizations to discover, shortlist, develop, deploy, monitor, and measure AI-driven initiatives effectively. Enterprises will be able to integrate these agents into any in-house or third-party platforms, ensuring accelerated implementation of AI solutions. The Agentic AI Foundry also allows organizations to build agents and customize pre-built agents to be adopted in their enterprise context. With an open architecture that avoids technology lock-in, the Foundry provides a clear and ethical pathway for enterprises to adopt AI while staying future-ready for advancements in the field. Additionally, its interoperability and cost-efficiency make it a sustainable investment for enterprises looking to scale their AI capabilities responsibly.

Real-World Impact of Agentic AI

Infosys Agentic AI Foundry will aim to transform enterprises across industries, enabling them to take business-critical decisions and helping them increase productivity exponentially. For a technology major, Infosys deployed a continuous learning deep research agent that delivers comprehensive product insights in seconds, reducing support resolution times by up to 50 percent and enhancing CSAT by 24 percent. Similarly, for a leading service company, the AI agents automated complex audit processes, including transaction sampling, document collection, and review, enhancing financial record integrity.

Infosys' Internal AI Transformation

Infosys is embodying its AI-first approach by integrating Agentic AI into its own operations to drive efficiency, innovation, and cost-effectiveness. For example, the deployment of a multi-agent invoice automation solution within its finance team has streamlined processes by improving productivity by over 50 percent, along with delivering significant cost savings and operational efficiency.

Phil Fersht, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Analyst, HFS Research, said, “The line between human capabilities and AI-powered software is rapidly blurring, and its impact on IT and business services is going to be profound. Infosys’ approach to Agentic AI is a critical move to support enterprises under increasing pressure to embed these capabilities into their employee and customer experiences.”

Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, “At Infosys, we believe the future of innovation lies in harnessing the power of AI responsibly and effectively. Infosys Agentic AI Foundry is a game-changer in enterprise transformation, providing a clear, ethical, and future-ready pathway to harness AI's full potential. By seamlessly integrating AI agents across ecosystems, we are enabling businesses to innovate faster, operate smarter, and lead with purpose in an evolving digital world.”