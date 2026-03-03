Infosys and Intel Expand AI Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise-Scale Deployments

Infosys and Intel have announced an collaboration aimed at helping enterprises move artificial intelligence projects from pilot stages to large-scale production deployments.

The companies said the next phase of their partnership will combine Intel’s high-performance compute platforms with Infosys Topaz Fabric, an AI services suite designed to integrate infrastructure, models, data and enterprise workflows into a unified system.

The focus of the collaboration is on scaling production-ready AI deployments, improving performance optimisation and delivering measurable business outcomes across industries. The companies said they will co-innovate on designing, developing and benchmarking AI workloads across Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi AI accelerators and Intel AI PCs.

According to the joint statement, the partnership will emphasise “right-sized” AI architectures that balance performance, security and total cost of ownership. The companies said this approach is intended to support mission-critical use cases such as IT operations, developer productivity and automation workflows.

The collaboration will also support advanced AI agents capable of accessing enterprise data, coordinating tasks and operating within governance frameworks, with the aim of enabling secure and compliant deployments in regulated industries.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys, said the collaboration reflects the company’s effort to embed AI across enterprise operations. “By bringing together Intel’s compute leadership and the capabilities of Infosys Topaz, we are enabling enterprises to unlock AI value at scale, securely, cost-effectively, and with clear business impact,” he said.

Lip-Bu Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Intel, said working with Infosys would help bring Intel’s AI hardware ecosystem to enterprises globally. “Together, we are delivering performance-optimized, energy-efficient, and open AI solutions that clients can deploy wherever their workloads reside, from data centers to the cloud to the edge,” he said.

Infosys said the expanded collaboration aims to accelerate secure, scalable and cost-efficient AI deployments across global enterprises, with a focus on open standards and edge-to-cloud integration.