Infosys Inaugurates New Development Center in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Infosys has inaugurated its new Development Center (DC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar. The state-of-the-art facility is designed for over 1,000 employees operating in a hybrid working model, and will serve as a key TechFin hub delivering advanced digital solutions for clients in the global BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector.

Empowering the Future of BFSI with Tech-Led Innovation

The new center will focus on digital banking, regulatory tech, trade finance, capital markets, cards and payments, as well as risk and compliance management. It will leverage a suite of emerging technologies including AI, Gen AI, cloud, APIs, cybersecurity, and blockchain to provide seamless, cross-border services and enhance India’s stature as a global digital finance leader.

Infosys aims to strengthen client proximity and drive innovation from within India’s flagship international financial hub. The GIFT City DC will complement Infosys’ global delivery model while enhancing regional employment and tech capabilities.

Inauguration and Leadership Perspectives

The center was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, in the presence of Infosys leadership including Jayesh Sanghrajka, Chief Financial Officer, Niladri Prasad Mishra and Rajneesh Malviya, Senior Vice Presidents, along with senior government and company officials.

Bhupendrabhai Patel commented, “The inauguration of the Infosys Development Center in GIFT City marks a landmark moment and reflects the unique potential of Gujarat’s flagship financial and technological ecosystem. This development is a strong validation of GIFT City’s rise as a premier destination for digital innovation and financial services. With its focus on nurturing talent, enabling collaboration, and driving innovation in areas like digital banking and capital markets, the centre will generate valuable employment opportunities and accelerate Gujarat’s journey towards becoming a global leader in next-generation digital infrastructure and financial technology.”

Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO of Infosys, added, “Setting up our Development Centre in GIFT City is a strategic step aligned with our vision of leading innovation in financial services from within India’s foremost international financial hub. GIFT City offers a robust, future-ready environment that enables digital transformation through cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Gen AI, cloud, and blockchain. This presence not only strengthens our global delivery model but also reinforces our long-term commitment to the region’s economic development and digital evolution.”

Sustainability and Future-Ready Design

Aligned with Infosys’ ESG commitments, the new center incorporates advanced green office design principles focused on energy and water conservation, daylight maximization, and smart operations. It is built as a future-ready hybrid workplace fostering innovation, productivity, and collaboration in line with modern digital enterprise standards.