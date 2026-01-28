Infosys and Cursor Partner to Launch AI Center of Excellence

Infosys in collaboration with Cursor, an AI-powered software development platform, will set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to help companies adopt AI coding agents and build AI-native software products, it announced on 27 January, 2026.

Infosys will use Cursor and its Topaz Fabric, a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, platform to help engineers build, upgrade, and scale enterprise software faster and with better quality using AI-powered tools. The company said this will help clients to build, modernize, and scale enterprise systems with increased velocity and higher quality.

Cursor’s platform assists developers with writing, modifying, and analyzing code. Its main product is an AI-enabled code editor that lets programmers use natural-language prompts and automated suggestions to generate, refactor, debug, and review code.

Topaz Fabric is Infosys’ internal AI platform within its Topaz suite launched, in November last year, as a platform that brings together AI agents, tools, models, and infrastructure to help both Infosys and its clients use AI more effectively and run AI-driven processes across their IT systems.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, said the partnership is focused on reshaping how global enterprises build and expand AI-driven digital solutions. “The Center of Excellence will play a key role in giving both Infosys developers and clients access to enterprise-grade tools,” he said. He added that Infosys Topaz Fabric will help speed up modernization and support innovation, enabling clients to achieve their strategic objectives.

The company said, the Center of Excellence will include a space where clients can see and test how Infosys’ Topaz Fabric uses cloud, data, and AI to build software. It will also be used to roll out Cursor’s AI coding tools to Infosys developers worldwide, helping them build software faster, write better-quality code, and deliver stronger results for clients, it said.

Michael Truell, CEO and Co-Founder of Cursor, said Infosys’ push to become an AI-first company made it a natural partner for Cursor. “Their scale and industry expertise create the right environment to show what AI software engineering tools can do in large enterprises,” he said, adding that Cursor looks forward to working with Infosys as it equips more than 100,000 engineers with agentic coding platforms to deliver better outcomes for customers worldwide.

Cursor’s platform is used by 64% of Fortune 1000 companies and combines advanced AI coding models with a secure enterprise development environment, a statemmnet from the company said. It also added that, Cursor helps teams understand large codebases, generate tests automatically, and update old code faster. Companies using Cursor report shipping about 39% more code on average, along with quicker development, better testing, and less effort spent on modernising legacy systems, it said.