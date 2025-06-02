Infosys BPM Launches AI Agents to Automate Invoice Processing

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), today announced the launch of AI agents for invoice processing within its flagship Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud solution. Powered by Infosys Topaz, the innovation redefines invoice processing by moving from a human-driven, AI-supported model to an autonomous AI-first approach, ensuring greater efficiency and accuracy.

Advertisment

From Human-Driven to AI-First: The New Paradigm

Designed to operate autonomously, the solution leverages AI agents equipped with advanced decision-making capabilities to handle complex business scenarios with precision and speed. This autonomous AI-first approach enables end-to-end workflow management, allowing AI agents to manage dynamic processes, adapt to evolving business logic, and perform intricate tasks with minimal human oversight. The Agentic AI-powered Accounts Payable on Cloud solution aims to significantly boost operational efficiency, enabling businesses to scale quickly and effectively.

Powered by Microsoft’s AI stack, the solution combines Azure AI Foundry and other LLMs with custom AI agents. The integration of Cognitive Services with Azure’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings ensures a scalable, intelligent, and enterprise-ready AI environment.

Advertisment

Proven Impact with Americana Restaurants

This solution was developed in close collaboration with Americana Restaurants, the largest out-of-home dining and quick-service restaurant operator across the Middle East, North Africa, and Kazakhstan, with more than 2,600 restaurants. Following the successful deployment of the Accounts Payable on Cloud solution, Infosys BPM is now integrating Agentic AI to make invoice processing largely autonomous—enhancing both efficiency and accuracy.

Harsh Bansal, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Growth Officer, Americana Restaurants, said, “With AI-powered Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud, we have made invoice processing faster, enhanced accuracy, and improved efficiency. The addition of Agentic AI takes this a step further, reducing manual dependencies and bringing more intelligence and autonomy into our invoice processing.”

Advertisment

Stephen Boyle, Global Leader, GSIs, ESIs and Advisories, Microsoft, added, “This innovation underscores Infosys’s transformative potential and sets the stage for intelligent automation to drive future business success.”

Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO & Managing Director, Infosys BPM, concluded, “By integrating Infosys Topaz with a purpose-built multi-agent framework and Microsoft’s AI stack, we’ve developed a solution that is autonomous by design, responsive to change, and built to evolve.”