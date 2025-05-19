Infosys Among Top 100 Global Brands in 2025, Surges 34% in Value

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked, for the fourth consecutive year, among the 100 most valuable brands in the world, according to Kantar, the leading marketing data and analytics business, in its annual BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report. Infosys is ranked as #73 most valuable brand in the world and featured amongst the top 5% of most trusted global brands in the U.S.

“Our efforts are relentlessly focused on building Infosys into one of the most respected IT services brands in the world, differentiated by our expertise and innovation in helping our clients navigate an AI-first world. Even as we evolve to remain relevant to the changing needs of our stakeholders, our brand remains unchanging in its commitment to live our purpose - amplifying human potential and creating the next opportunity for all,” said Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. “We are pleased to see our brand value continue to grow, and Infosys be trusted and counted among the most valuable global brands,” he added.

Driving AI-Led Transformation

The Kantar BrandZ recognition underscores our ability to strategically balance the timelessness of our brand with the timeliness of the reinventions we are making to be able to help our clients transform themselves to succeed in these times of uncertainty, ceaseless disruption, and pervasive AI. Our leadership in enterprise AI is backed by our now market-dominating sub-brands Infosys Topaz for AI-powered solutions and Infosys Cobalt for enterprise cloud. We continue growing mindshare for Infosys in the AI for enterprises space and have most recently added another sub-brand Infosys Aster, bringing our AI-amplified marketing suite for enterprises. Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, recognized us, earlier this year, as the Top 3 IT services brand, and the fastest growing brand in the industry, over a 5-year period.

“By drawing on the depth of BrandZ's database over the last quarter of a century, our insights show that with the right level of investment and strategic focus, brands have huge potential to drive growth for their owners,” said Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ. “The growing demand for AI technologies puts Infosys in a prime position to capitalise on its brand value and the trust it has earned with its growing customer base.”

Beyond business, the brand continues to be trusted as a responsible corporate citizen steering positive change in the communities we work and live in. Through the giving back programs driven by Infosys Foundation we are actively working in the areas of healthcare, education, sustainability, and women empowerment. The Infosys Springboard initiative has already helped build digital skills by providing free learning programs to 12 million people around the world. Infosys continues to be carbon neutral with aspirations to remain at the forefront of sustainability. Infosys was also recognized by Ethisphere, once again, in 2025, among the world's most ethical companies.