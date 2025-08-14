Infosys Acquires 75% Stake in Telstra's Versent Group for AI-Enabled Solutions

Infosys has announced the formation of a joint venture with Telstra, Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology company. This collaboration will propel AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian businesses.

Infosys will acquire a 75% shareholding in Versent Group, Australia’s leading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra. Telstra will continue to retain a 25% minority stake in Versent Group, reflecting its confidence in the shared potential for growth and customer value by combining Telstra’s connectivity, Versent’s local digital engineering expertise, and Infosys’ global scale.

Boosting Versent Group's Capabilities with AI

Versent Group has earned its reputation by helping Australian enterprises design and implement cloud strategies with industry-leading partners, delivering digital transformation with deep industry expertise. With a team of 650 engineers, advisors, and strategists spread across Australia, Versent Group strengthens Infosys’ local presence. The group primarily serves large blue-chip organizations with established presence in government & education, financial institutions, energy, and the utilities sector.

This strategic collaboration will see Versent Group’s cloud and digital transformation expertise boosted by Infosys’ advanced AI capabilities, as well as its Cloud, Data, and Digital consulting services. The collaboration will leverage Infosys Topaz and the cloud offering Infosys Cobalt, as well as the cybersecurity capabilities of The Missing Link. The goal is to deliver differentiated value to accelerate end-to-end digital transformation for Australian enterprises and government corporations.

Leadership Perspectives on the Collaboration

Vicki Brady, Chief Executive Officer, Telstra, said “Our collaboration with Infosys reflects our confidence in the value we can unlock together. Their global scale, deep industry knowledge, and culture of innovation and service excellence will be instrumental in accelerating Versent Group’s growth and impact across the region.”

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said “We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz™ to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement Versent Group’s cloud-first digital foundation. Expanding our trusted collaboration with Telstra, with whom we share a valued relationship, unveils a new opportunity to further accelerate the innovation agenda for enterprises across the region.”

Oliver Camplin-Warner, Group Executive for Telstra Enterprise, added, “We’re excited about what’s ahead as we deepen our strategic collaboration with Infosys. By combining the strengths of our three businesses, we’re creating a unique proposition that will help Australian enterprises grow and innovate in today’s fast-moving, AI-driven digital landscape.”

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President – Global Head of Communications, Media & Technology, Infosys, added: “By combining Infosys’ global leadership in digital services with the strength and trust of the Telstra brand, we are uniquely positioned to deliver cloud and AI solutions that are secure, resilient, and built for the digital needs of Australia and New Zealand. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment in accelerating AI-led innovation, and enabling a more connected, intelligent, and digital future for the region.”