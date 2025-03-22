Infinx Acquires Glidian to Enhance AI-Powered Patient Access Solutions

Infinx, a leader in AI-powered revenue cycle management solutions, announces the acquisition of Glidian, a market leader in prior authorization automation. The strategic move strengthens Infinx's patient access solutions while expanding its footprint in the laboratory market, where Glidian has established itself as a leader.

Glidian was founded with the mission of automating prior authorizations to ensure patients receive timely access to healthcare. By combining technology and services, Glidian has achieved comprehensive market coverage. Infinx shares this vision, making the acquisition a natural fit for both companies.

Leadership Statements

"This partnership is an exciting step forward for both organizations," said Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx. "Glidian's expertise in prior authorization technology, particularly within the laboratory space, complements Infinx's suite of patient access solutions. We're excited to welcome the Glidian team to the Infinx family and look forward to continuing our relentless innovation to address the pain points in patient access and prior authorization. Together, we will deliver even greater value to healthcare providers and their patients."

The decision to integrate Glidian into Infinx comes at a pivotal moment. Both companies have built integrations with several nationwide payers, and by merging these connections, they will enhance efficiencies and streamline workflows for customers. Together, Infinx and Glidian now process an average of 700,000 patient access transactions per month, solidifying their position as a powerhouse in patient access automation.

By leveraging Infinx's advanced AI capabilities, Glidian customers will benefit from enhanced automation, improved accuracy, and accelerated prior authorization approvals. Infinx's AI-driven platform continuously learns and adapts to payer requirements, reducing administrative burden and helping healthcare organizations optimize their workflows. The combination of AI-powered intelligence with Glidian's established solutions will provide customers with a seamless, more efficient prior authorization process.

"Infinx's commitment to innovation and customer success makes them the perfect partner for Glidian," said Ashish Dua, CEO of Glidian. "With Infinx's resources and expertise, we can further accelerate prior authorization automation and expand our product offerings, ultimately improving the patient access experience for all."