InfiniVAN, Gnani.ai and IPS Pro Partner to Boost AI-Driven Telecom Services in Philippines

InfiniVAN Inc., the telecom infrastructure company has signed a strategic partnership with India-based Gnani.ai, the conversational AI developer, and Japan’s IPS Pro to advance artificial intelligence-driven communication and telecommunications services in the Philippines and across the ASEAN region. The agreement was formalized on March 2, 2026, at Makati City, in the Philippines

The three companies said the collaboration aims to combine telecommunications infrastructure with AI-powered customer experience solutions, positioning enterprises in the Philippines to better integrate into the regional and global digital economy.

InfiniVAN Chief Technology Officer Alberto Espedido highlighted the role of the company’s Cable Landing Station in Baler, Aurora, which integrates two global submarine cable systems. According to Espedido, the facility strengthens connectivity between Philippine enterprises, Southeast Asia and other international markets.

InfiniVAN CEO and Chairman Koji Miyashita said the partnership goes beyond commercial objectives. “This partnership is not just about business; it’s about people creating a better future together. We want to use innovation to help communities and bring hope and opportunity through this technology,” he said.

Ananth Nagaraj, Co-Founder and CTO of Gnani.ai, said the alliance brings together infrastructure and AI capabilities. “At Gnani.ai, we believe AI should make communication more intelligent, accessible, and impactful for businesses and communities. Our partnership with InfiniVAN and IPS Pro brings together advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge AI innovation, enabling enterprises in the Philippines and across ASEAN to unlock new possibilities in customer experience and digital transformation,” he said.

The event was attended by senior representatives from all three companies, including Shigeki Nakahara, President of InfiniVAN, and Yoshihiko Tanaka of IPS Pro.

Officials from the Japanese and Indian embassies in the Philippines were also present. Koji Isowa, First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan, and Jeevan Kandpal, Second Secretary of the Embassy of India, attended the ceremony, signaling diplomatic support for the collaboration.

The companies said the partnership is intended to support long-term digital transformation efforts by integrating connectivity infrastructure with AI-based enterprise solutions.