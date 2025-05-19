India’s Manufacturing Sector Increasingly Attractive to Global Investors : S&P Global

India’s manufacturing sector is becoming increasingly attractive to global investors, according to “India Forward: Transformative Perspectives”, the latest report by the S&P Global India Research Chapter.

The study underscores India’s continued economic resilience, noting that despite a moderation in real GDP growth, the country remains the world’s fastest-growing large economy. The report adds that India is well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving global trade and cooperation environment.

The India Forward report is a collaborative effort by S&P Global and CRISIL’s cross-divisional India Research Chapter, under the guidance of the S&P Global India Leadership Council. It presents comprehensive insights that blend local expertise with global perspective, aimed at informing policy, strategy, and investment decisions.

Manufacturing Momentum Amid Global Trade Shifts

India has made significant strides in competitiveness, positioning its manufacturing sector as a compelling destination for global investors. As international trade dynamics shift and tariffs reshape supply chains, India stands to benefit from this realignment. The report suggests that with the right policy environment, India can accelerate manufacturing growth and deepen integration into global supply chains.





Biofuels: The Triple-Win Energy Alternative

India’s energy transition strategy includes a strong push toward biofuels as part of a broader clean energy roadmap. Biofuels are being embraced for their multifaceted benefits:

Enhancing energy security

Lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

Creating income opportunities for the agricultural sector

This positions biofuels as a pivotal solution for sustainable development and rural empowerment.





Pursuing Energy and Revenue Security

India is also investing in domestic crude oil exploration and production to reduce import dependency and improve self-sufficiency. Recent regulatory reforms and a favorable investment outlook offer new avenues for both public and private players to contribute to this energy mission.





Looking Ahead

According to the report, India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by fiscal 2030–31. The combination of manufacturing-led growth, energy transformation, and robust regulatory frameworks positions India as a key player in shaping the future global economy.