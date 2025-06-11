India's Life Sciences Labs Go Smart, Modular, and Global-Ready

India’s life sciences sector is taking a clear lead in building smart, adaptive, and digitally empowered lab environments, according to the latest Unispace Global Life Sciences 2025 Survey Report. The study shows that Indian pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech firms are ahead of global peers in designing labs that enable rapid innovation, cross-functional collaboration, and digital transformation.

India’s Labs Outpace Global Benchmarks

The survey, conducted across four countries – India, the US, the UK/Ireland, and Switzerland – highlights that 66% of Indian life sciences leaders consider their labs highly adaptable, outperforming the global average of 56%. Meanwhile, 80% of Indian leaders report that their labs support cross-functional collaboration, again above the global average of 75%.

Further, 65% of Indian respondents say their labs are well-equipped to integrate new technologies, compared to 56% globally.

Smart Tech and Modular Design at the Core

The shift towards AI-driven lab environments is also more pronounced in India, with 56% of Indian executives prioritising smart, AI-led or digital technologies in lab environments. The emphasis on flexible, modular spaces optimised for collaboration is also gaining momentum, with 54% identifying it as a key focus area.

Strategic Investments for Scalable R&D



The report notes that Indian life-sciences firms are embracing strategic partnerships and co-development initiatives to fund next-gen lab infrastructure. 66% of Indian leaders cite this model as a core enabler in their journey toward scalability.

“Indian life sciences companies are truly emerging as global frontrunners in building labs of the future,” said Abi Roni Mattom, Country Director of Unispace India. “Our findings reinforce Indian companies’ progressive approach in reimagining their labs as strategic enablers of innovation, talent retention, and digital transformation.”

Human-Centric Labs for the Digital-First Workforce

The survey also reflects a growing shift toward designing lab environments centred around the human experience. 57% of Indian leaders highlight the need for rest and recharge zones, while 53% emphasise the value of visually striking, comfortable work environments that foster productivity and talent retention.

“Today’s lab users are digital natives who expect high-performing, flexible spaces that support a range of activities, from focused individual work to team collaboration,” added Mattom. “India’s forward-thinking life sciences leaders are clearly ahead of the curve in designing laboratories that are adaptable, digitally integrated, and aligned with sustainability goals.”

Sustainability-Driven Infrastructure

Sustainability is another area where India is showing strong intent. Indian executives are prioritising smart energy infrastructure, with high interest in solar power, LED lighting, and tailored ventilation solutions — designed not just for environmental reasons but also to manage challenges in regions with unstable power supplies.

India’s Labs, Global Talent Magnet

With global competition for top STEM talent intensifying, the Indian life sciences industry is investing in lab spaces that blend innovation, digital capability, and employee wellbeing. The report underlines how this comprehensive approach could help Indian firms attract and retain global talent while remaining R&D competitive.

Survey Methodology

Unispace conducted the survey among 400 senior and mid-level managers across India, the USA, the UK/Ireland, and Switzerland (100 respondents per region). Participants came from pharmaceutical, biotech, medtech, and digital health sectors, and represented roles spanning CEOs, CSOs, Lab Managers, Scientists, IT, R&D, HR, and Operations. Company sizes ranged from 30 to over 2,000 employees.