GCC Boom in India : 1 Lakh Jobs for Freshers by 2030, Says FirstMeridian

India’s Global capability Centers (GCCs) ecosystem is growing rapidly, driven by factors such as a diverse talent pool, high digital literacy, cost advantages, and the involvement of many industries including IT, AI/ML, and data engineering. As India becomes the preferred destination for GCCs, the market is expected to be worth $110 billion by 2030. This growth will lead to the creation of approximately 1.5 lakh jobs by 2026, with the GCC workforce projected to reach 3 million by 2030. A significant portion of these jobs—around 1 lakh—will be entry-level positions for freshers, contributing to economic growth.

Advertisment

Tier-two cities are playing an important role in expanding the Indian GCC sector. These cities offer a growing talent pool, affordable infrastructure, lower attrition rates, and cost savings. Initially focused on transactional services, GCCs now support key sectors such as engineering, cybersecurity, and customer experience for multinational companies. It is estimated that 30–40% of new GCC jobs will be created in these cities over the next three to four years.

AI and ML Skills in High Demand

The Indian job market is changing, with increasing demand for skills in AI, ML, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data science, UI/UX, and DevOps. This shift is also creating demand for specialized roles such as robotics engineers, prompt engineers, AI ethicists, XR developers, and ethical hackers, highlighting the innovation-driven nature of the GCC sector.

Advertisment

Beyond technology, industries like manufacturing, financial services, retail, healthcare, travel, and hospitality are also contributing to India’s diverse employment growth. Women currently make up 40% of the GCC workforce in India, and this figure is expected to rise as inclusion efforts continue. While the overall gender ratio in the GCC workforce will remain stable, India is expected to see a 3–5% improvement in gender diversity, as companies prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

With the economy on an upward path and the GCC sector aligned with India’s self-reliance goals, significant investments are being made in upskilling programs. These programs focus on deep-tech skills, leadership development, niche expertise, and soft skills to prepare the workforce for global markets.

GCCs: Navigating Challenges

Advertisment

However, challenges remain, including salary expectations, digital skill gaps, cybersecurity risks, talent retention, and regulatory complexities. Addressing these issues will require proactive measures such as simplified SEZ policies, improved digital infrastructure, strong data protection laws, and streamlined tax frameworks.

Today, India stands as a GCC powerhouse. With continued focus on skill development and supportive policies, the country holds great promise for its workforce and businesses.

Sunil Nehra, CEO – IT Staffing, FirstMeridian Business Services, said, “ The GCC sector in India has evolved from a scalable industry to one of strategic importance. As multinational companies redefine the skills they need from Indian talent, the country has become a thriving ecosystem supported by extensive upskilling programs, policies, and development initiatives from metro areas to tier-two cities.”