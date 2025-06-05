India Set to Accelerate Innovation with AI and Deep Tech: IGIC 2025

Global industry experts outlined AI, deeptech, clean tech, and structural and process reforms as pillars of innovation in Viksit Bharat at the 4th edition of the India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC) in Bengaluru. The two-day summit brings together a powerful global assembly of technology leaders, policymakers, startup founders, investors, and academicians to explore the theme: "Innovation in the Age of AI: Business, Society and Governance." Entrepreneurs from India, the US, Japan, Korea, Germany, Singapore, Israel, Switzerland, France, the UAE, and other nations engaged in high-impact technology and business interactions on the inaugural day.

Transformative Dialogues on AI, Deep Tech and Governance

The opening day of the summit focused on the transformative role of key sectors in reshaping industries and societal frameworks. A series of keynotes, dialogues, fireside chats, and brainstorming sessions explored India’s positioning as a global innovation powerhouse.

Key global industry leaders—including Indian and global startup founders, VCs and investors, corporate and government leaders, and public policy experts—shared insights on a wide range of topics:

AI and deep tech as the new frontier

Invisible reforms toward Viksit Bharat

Fintech innovation

AI’s role in society and education

The future of aerospace

Biotech disruption

Startup-corporate collaboration dynamics

India's Advantage in the Data-Driven Age

Claude Smadja, Chairman, Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory, said, “India today stands at a pivotal inflection point, both in its domestic evolution and its global positioning. As we navigate an era marked by transformative shifts in AI and deep tech, the momentum is right for India to accelerate its innovation trajectory. Despite the challenges major global powers are facing, India is uniquely placed to emerge as a global hub for technological advancement, particularly in data and big data, where it holds a distinct advantage.”

Voices from the Frontlines of Policy and Investment

Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital, said, “As we prepare for the age of quantum computing and grapple with the reality of machines performing most human tasks, we must rethink how we educate the next generation and how we build networks—not just of nations, but of people and cities across the world—to ensure innovation benefits everyone. And there is no better place to lead this future than Bengaluru.”

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), India, added, “When we speak of building a Viksit Bharat, we must look beyond structural reforms and focus on process reforms. They play a pivotal role in improving efficiency, reducing friction, and delivering real impact across government and business systems. I am optimistic that states like Karnataka and ecosystems like Bengaluru's innovation community will play a catalytic role in this transformation.”

Reforms, AI, and Systems Thinking in Focus

In his opening note during the session ‘Invisible Reforms toward Developed India (Viksit Bharat)’, Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), highlighted that true digital transformation demands hands-on effort, capacity building, and systems thinking. For reforms to succeed, they must create tangible value for citizens and industry, bridge siloed functioning, and be supported by documented learnings that empower officers to be tech-enabled and outcome-driven.

Vic Bhagat, Senior Vice President and Global Advisor, Kyndryl, noted, “AI’s power and its seamless integration into enterprise technology deliver exceptional productivity and automation. The collaboration between scale and speed is key. The ability of enterprises to effectively harness AI will redefine their competitive edge and long-term growth."

Jay Krishnan, Partner & Head of India Investments, Beyond Next Ventures, said, “As investors, especially in deep science, we often enter before compliance frameworks exist, focusing on ideas rooted in physics, chemistry, and biology that can meaningfully impact areas like energy transition and climate. While not every risk can be anticipated or controlled, belief in transformative potential guides our thesis.”

Backing Innovation with Global Partnerships

IGIC 2025 continues to foster India's position as a key node in the global innovation value chain. The event is backed by Strategic Partner – Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Sponsors – Axilor and Esri India, Knowledge Partners – Covington & Burling USA and Swissnex, and Partner Organizations – The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Start2Group, and the Indian Venture Capital Association (IVCA), among others.