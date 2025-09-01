India Leads as Global Tech Firms Dominate Best Workplaces 2025

Great Place To Work has announced its Best Workplaces in Asia for 2025. The list is based on confidential survey data from over 3.2 million individual responses, representing the experiences of nearly 7.5 million employees from across the region.

Employees reported their experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership. Among the 100 organizations honored in the Large Companies category, 48 operate in India, and from the winners in the Mid-size category, 12 operate in India, emphasizing the country’s growing leadership in workplace culture and employee experience.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These leading companies are showing the way, building workplaces that make communities stronger, nations more prosperous, and the world a better place.”

Key Trends and Employee Feedback

Companies on this list in 2025 have higher numbers of employees who report a positive experience at work compared to the typical workplace in Asia. When companies build high levels of trust with employees, they are more likely to be prepared for disruption, including the rise of generative AI.

"What sets the winners of the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia apart is the consistent positive employee experience across factors that truly define great workplace culture," notes Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work India. He highlighted several key improvements:

91% of employees feel involved in decisions that impact their work, up from 86% last year.

86% of employees report fair and unbiased treatment from their reporting managers, up from 83% last year.

Over 93% of employees feel that they are treated fairly, regardless of their age, gender, position, race, or sexual orientation.

"This is a powerful testament to the culture of fairness and excellence cultivated by these workplaces. The notable representation of many Indian organizations on this list is truly commendable."

Top 25 Best Workplaces in the Large Category

The top 25 in the large category include:

Advertisment

Hilton DHL Express Marriott International BFL Group Cisco Al Dabbagh Group AbbVie Synchrony DISCO Accenture IHG Hotels & Resorts Capella Hotels & Resorts Coats Crowdstrike Chalhoub Group Stryker Salesforce Cadence Micron Intuit MetLife Korea Water Resources Corporation HP TP Leminar Group

Other companies recognized that operate in India include Novartis, Schneider Electric, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Ericsson, Visa, and NVIDIA in the Large Category.

The 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia list highlights India's emergence as a leader in fostering positive and inclusive workplace cultures. The significant number of Indian companies on the list, particularly in the large-company category, underscores a growing commitment to employee well-being, fairness, and trust. As the report indicates, these are not just feel-good metrics but are directly linked to an organization's ability to adapt and thrive amidst disruption, including the transformative impact of generative AI. The continued focus on building high-trust environments positions Indian companies for long-term success and innovation.