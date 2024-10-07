India in the Global Trimurti that will rule

The Top 3 populations in the world are India, China and the US. The 3 largest armies in the world are China, India and the US. The Top 3 startup ecosystems are the US, China and India. Very soon the Top 3 economies in the world will be the US, China and India. These countries will end up being the Top 3 tech powers for some time. While the dollar ecosystem rules, both China and India are pushing an alternative through BRICS. It’s possible both may coexist for some time. India is building up an alternative energy system with the likes of Russia and Iran. When it comes to geopolitics, these will be the Top 3.

India has the potential: The US has been hovering between a GDP growth of 2-3% this century. (There have been anomalies like 5.8% growth in 2021 thanks to the shrinkage of -2.2% the previous pandemic year). China seems to be peaking. Domestic demand went down. Their global supply chain status took a beating during the pandemic. There has been a crackdown on their Big Tech, which will stifle innovation. Their youth has adopted a policy of “tan ping” (lying flat), rejecting overwork, overachievement and the rat race. Their fertility rate is severely down, and they are heading to be an old nation.

When it comes to India we are still peaking, and the best is ahead of us. We have a large demographic dividend, and we can make the most of it for a decade or two. The Indian youth is among the most ambitious and enthusiastic in the world. The government has got its act together in the last decade when it comes to both online and offline infrastructure.

The Anglosphere: The Old Testament and New together form the Judeo-Christian belief system. In many ways the Roman Empire was influenced by the Greeks. When they officially adopted Christianity, it was a fusion of ideas from Greece, Rome, Judaism and Christianity. That’s why the Western Empire was so influential and lasted for a long time.

The British Empire merely became a newer and better version, a sort of Roman Empire 2.0. They flourished and created the Anglosphere. The Americans did not challenge that but became v3.0. In the meantime, all the challengers couldn’t make it. The British were the strongest among all the colonial powers. The Ottaman Empire crashed at the end of World War I. The USSR couldn’t stand up to America.

That’s the problem that China is facing. They cannot challenge and topple the Anglosphere. Their integration with the rest of the world is nothing like what Britain and America achieved in their heydays. India has no interest in challenging any superpower but would be more comfortable co-existing and co-operating.

India could well be the next version of the Anglosphere. Indians seamlessly integrate in places like the UK and America. They are a cultural fit. Counting the second/third/fourth language, we are probably the largest English-speaking nation in the world.

Whether you like it or not, English is the No. 1 language of the Internet, of coding and of tech. Going forward India will be better placed than China. There is no doubt we will be in the Top 3 this full century.

Whether we can reach No. 1 is anyone’s guess.