India Becomes Cisco’s Global Model for AI Skilling and Digital Innovation

Cisco has selected Mumbai as the first international community in its global 40 Communities initiative, marking a significant acknowledgement of India’s digital leadership and the growing need for AI and cybersecurity talent at a national scale. The company announced multiple partnerships across Maharashtra to skill millions, build innovation capacity, and strengthen cyber resilience. These include a Centre of Excellence for AI, Networking, and Entrepreneurship with CII in Mumbai; expanded digital skilling with NIIT Foundation; an EDGE Center for startups in Pune; and university collaborations to develop job-ready capabilities for India’s future economy.

Why Mumbai Becomes Cisco’s Global Choice

Cisco’s decision signals Mumbai’s strategic role in shaping a digitally empowered India. The city will act as a blueprint for initiatives supporting digital inclusion, infrastructure modernisation, and tech-led economic growth.

Under this programme, Cisco will collaborate with state institutions, academia, and non-profits to advance key priorities, including cybersecurity readiness, skilled job creation, and tech innovation aligned with Maharashtra’s goal of a trillion-dollar economy.

Building a Workforce for the AI-Driven Economy

A new Cisco Centre of Excellence for AI, Networking, and Entrepreneurship is being established in Kandivali (East), in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The centre will:

Train 100,000 students over three years

Offer hybrid learning in AI and networking

Enable hands-on learning through makerspace and design thinking space

Support entrepreneurship with access to modern tools and mentorship

Cisco’s focus reflects growing enterprise urgency to adopt AI responsibly and build talent pipelines capable of managing advanced automation and networked systems.

Strengthening Cybersecurity Talent at Scale

Cyberattacks and digital risks continue rising across sectors. Cisco and NIIT Foundation are expanding their ongoing collaboration with a multi-year initiative aimed at skilling 2.7 million people in India by 2028, including 100,000 individuals across Maharashtra.

This builds on the Cyber Suraksha programme that has already reached over a million individuals nationwide, helping expand cybersecurity awareness and technical readiness.

Universities as Innovation Engines

Cisco is partnering with:

Dr D. Y. Patil College of Engineering and Innovation, Pune, to establish an EDGE Center

Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University to scale Cisco Networking Academy programs

More than 125 skills centres will offer 30+ industry-aligned courses in networking, AI, cybersecurity, and data analytics. Students will benefit from virtual internships, competitions, and job‐readiness initiatives.

This strategy aims to accelerate employability in emerging tech roles and reduce the divide between academic training and industry needs.

Empowering Tech-Led Solutions for Sustainable Cities

Along with the Villgro Innovation Foundation, Cisco is launching a startup accelerator supporting solutions for water and waste management. Startups will gain access to Cisco’s expertise in:

Security and compliance

Cloud optimization

System integration and interoperability

Automation

The focus is on urban sustainability, a growing priority for rapidly expanding Indian cities.

Digital Partnerships Driving Economic Outcomes

Cisco’s programmes reflect a shift from short-term CSR to long-term digital capability building. With a 30-year presence in India and 50 million lives impacted through social initiatives since 2015, the company is now deepening investments that create workforce competitiveness, innovation ecosystems, and inclusive growth.

Government leaders expect these initiatives to support the vision of a developed India and a $1 trillion Maharashtra economy by 2028.

Voices From Leadership

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, highlighted that the initiative aligns with the vision of a Viksit Bharat, adding that the new centre will equip youth with practical digital skills.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, emphasised that digital skills are core to building the state’s economic potential and congratulated Cisco on the launch of the centre.

Brian Tippens, Senior Vice President and Chief Social Impact & Inclusion Officer, Cisco, stated that technology combined with purpose becomes a catalyst for progress, enabling global problem-solving.

India’s digital transformation is accelerating beyond consumption into capability creation. Cisco’s blueprint positions Mumbai as a testbed for scalable talent development and urban tech innovation, a model that could define how emerging economies leap ahead in the AI era.