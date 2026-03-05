India Approves 1.79 Lakh ICT Labs As AI Talent Gap Persists

India has approved more than 1.79 lakh ICT labs in schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme and trained 36,584 people in artificial intelligence under PMKVY 4.0, according to a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) recently.

The numbers underline the scale of the government’s AI push, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the IndiaAI Mission, even as demand continues to outpace supply. According to the NASSCOM data indicate India will need more than 12.5 lakh AI professionals by 2027, compared with around 6.25 lakh currently.

School Infrastructure

Under Samagra Shiksha, 1,79,153 ICT labs have been approved with an outlay of Rs 7,634.95 crore. Schools receive a one-time grant of Rs 6.40 lakh and annual maintenance support of Rs 2.40 lakh for five years. The funding covers hardware, software, digital boards, smart classrooms and teacher training, with priority given to rural and aspirational districts.

According to UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education) data for 2024–25, 9,33,987 schools have internet connectivity. Of these, 4,50,919 have smart classrooms, 5,13,533 have desktop computers, 3,82,543 have tablets and 2,91,048 have laptops.

AI in Schools

Through the Atal Innovation Mission under NITI Aayog, 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs have been established across 722 districts to expose students to AI, robotics, IoT and other emerging technologies.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) offers a 15-hour AI module from Class VI and AI as an elective subject in Classes IX to XII. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has integrated AI content into Class XI textbooks and used machine learning tools to translate early-grade textbooks into 22 Indian languages.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has introduced SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), a three-level AI curriculum for Classes 6 to 12, along with a 45-hour teacher training module.

Higher Education and Research

At the university level, the University Grants Commission (UGC) revised undergraduate curricula in 2022 to include AI, machine learning and data science. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has incorporated AI into IT-related courses and conducted 250 faculty development programmes.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the government has committed Rs 1,490 crore between 2023 and 2028 for four AI Centres of Excellence focused on health, agriculture, sustainable cities and education. A Centre for Generative AI called Srijan has been set up at IIT Jodhpur in partnership with Meta.

The government’s SWAYAM platform offers more than 110 AI-related courses from IITs and IISc, with over 41.2 lakh enrolments. The FutureSkills PRIME programme, a joint initiative with NASSCOM, has enrolled or trained over 16.29 lakh learners in AI, big data and cloud computing.

Skilling Progress and Other Programmes

Under PMKVY 4.0, 36,584 individuals had been trained in AI as of June 30, 2025, with women accounting for 45% of participants. An AI Career for Women initiative aims to train 8,000 girls over two years.

The SkillSaksham programme, a partnership between MSDE and Microsoft, is delivering AI training across Industrial Training Institutes and National Skill Training Institutes. Meanwhile, the YUVA AI For All initiative under the IndiaAI Mission offers a foundational AI course targeting one crore citizens.

Despite these efforts, the combined training numbers remain below the projected demand of 12.5 lakh AI professionals by 2027. Industry bodies, including NASSCOM, have noted that beyond enrolment volumes, the depth and quality of AI expertise will be critical.

Implementation Remains Key

Stressing that excution at scale will detremine the outcome Nishant Chandra, Co-Founder of Newton School said, "With India projected to require over 1.25 million AI professionals in the coming years, early exposure and policy momentum must translate into industry-ready depth. Alignment between skilling systems, higher education, research ecosystems, and real industry demand will decide the quality of this pipeline."

He added that if this alignment is achieved, India’s demographic advantage could translate into long-term technological leadership globally.

India ranked third globally in AI talent concentration in 2024, according to the Stanford AI Index, but that talent remains concentrated in major urban centres. The government’s broader objective under NEP 2020 and the IndiaAI Mission is to expand AI literacy and research capacity across districts and underserved communities.

Whether the infrastructure and programmes translate into a workforce capable of meeting projected AI demand will depend on execution — including teacher training, device maintenance and connectivity at the last mile.