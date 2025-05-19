In Memoriam: Remembering Satrajit Majumdar, Founder of Cyber Astro

With deep sorrow, CyberMedia informs its clients and well-wishers of the passing of Cyber Astro Founder Satrajit Majumdar, who left for his heavenly abode on May 17, 2025. A subsidiary of CyberMedia, Cyber Astro was founded in India in early 1997. It was promoted by Satrajit Majumdar and Pradeep Gupta, Chairman of CyberMedia.

A Visionary Leader and Guiding Light

Satrajit Majumdar was not only the visionary behind Cyber Astro but also a mentor and guiding light whose values have profoundly shaped the ethos of cyberastro.com. His unwavering dedication, compassion, and leadership inspired many and laid the foundation of a trusted brand. We hope his legacy will continue to guide Cyber Astro in the years to come.

The joint vision of the promoters was to offer personalized and meaningful healing through astrology, delivering the best astrological services to a global audience via the Internet.

Today, Cyber Astro stands as a benchmark in the field of astrology, with over 400,000 registered members across 192 countries. In 2006, www.cyberastro.com became the world’s first ISO-certified company for top astrology products and services.