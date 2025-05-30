IIT Kharagpur and A*STAR Singapore Team Up to Drive Semiconductor Breakthroughs

In a significant boost to Asia’s semiconductor ambitions, IIT Kharagpur and Singapore’s A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (IME) have signed a strategic MoU at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025. The partnership is focused on advancing next-generation semiconductor technologies and building a future-ready workforce through joint research, student exchange programs, and industry-aligned training modules.

The collaboration strengthens India-Singapore ties in science and technology, with IIT Kharagpur contributing deep domain expertise in chip design, nano-fabrication, and advanced materials. The MoU covers a wide range of areas including AI hardware accelerators, post-CMOS technologies, heterogeneous integration, and quantum devices—positioning both institutions at the forefront of innovation.

Creating a Resilient, Skilled Semiconductor Ecosystem in Asia

Prof. Anandaroop Bhattacharya of IIT Kharagpur emphasized the role of such partnerships in making India a global semiconductor leader. “Academia-industry-government collaborations like this are vital for building a robust, self-reliant, and globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem,” he said.

Echoing this vision, Prof. Yeo Yee Chia from ASTAR highlighted the value of international cooperation in tackling the semiconductor industry’s most pressing challenges. The signing aligns with ASTAR’s broader strategy to deepen ties with global research institutions, driving innovation through collective expertise and collaborative R&D.