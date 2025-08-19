Hyperface and TWID Partner to Redefine Credit Card Engagement

Hyperface, Asia’s first Credit Cards as a Service (CCaaS) platform, has announced a strategic partnership with TWID, India’s leading rewards-based payment network, to redefine real-time cardholder engagement. This collaboration brings together advanced customer segmentation analytics with network intelligence to deliver hyper-personalized offers, deeper consumer engagement, and measurable ROI for both banks and merchants.

By combining Hyperface’s advanced user-level analytics with TWID’s vast merchant network and data capabilities, the partnership enables real-time engagement. Banks can now deliver personalized offers and rewards based on user buying behavior, user preferences, and their profiles—all triggered directly at merchant checkouts. This level of precision targeting maximizes campaign performance and customer satisfaction across categories like food delivery, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, and other leading categories.

Unlocking Value for Banks, Merchants, and Consumers

For issuers and merchants, this partnership unlocks:

Hyper-personalized, real-time engagement, combining issuer data with merchant reach for high-ROI campaigns

Smarter targeting through shared intelligence, enabling user-level communication and contextual offers

Co-creation of next-gen card propositions, integrating rewards into everyday spends with seamless redemption

Executive Insights on the Collaboration

Rishi Batra, Co-founder & COO of TWID, said, "At TWID, our key focus is to generate higher spends for our Issuer and merchants partners. Banking offers have been a recent addition to the rewards journeys for us. With this partnership, we’re embedding deeper into the credit card ecosystem, and alongside Pay with Rewards, personalized bank offers will help issuers engage users more holistically. The partnership will allow Hyperface-partnered banks and TWID’s merchant partners to run multiple hyper-targeted campaigns effortlessly, without any friction to delight cardholders. Together with Hyperface, we’re unlocking value for all parties—banks, merchants and consumers."

Ramanathan RV, Co-founder & CEO of Hyperface, added, "The future of credit cards lies in programmability, personalization, and real-world utility. With this partnership, we’re not just offering Banks a better way to target their users but also bringing a very large merchant ecosystem to see results immediately. Together with TWID, we’re enabling issuers to deliver smarter experiences and giving consumers the freedom to engage with their bank at multiple touch points."

Driving a More Intelligent and Rewarding Digital Economy

Further, this partnership also gives banks and fintechs a faster go-to-market with access to 1 Lakh+ merchants, and for merchants, it delivers higher conversions and repeat purchases by activating high-intent users ready to transact with rewards and personalized bank offers. This marks a milestone in embedded finance bridging issuers, merchants, and consumers to power a more intelligent and rewarding digital economy.

