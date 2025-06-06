HCLTech Awards $1M in Climate Grants to NGOs Across the Americas

HCLTech, has announced the winners of the second edition of its Climate Action Grant in the Americas, selecting Osa Conservation as the primary awardee and Daily Acts and Ocean Wise as runners-up. A total of $1 million will be distributed among the three NGOs to scale their sustainable climate initiatives.

In its second year, the program saw applications rise by over 70%, with 34% more registrations across 10 eligible countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and the U.S. Following a rigorous review and due diligence process, Osa Conservation was awarded $500,000, while Daily Acts and Ocean Wise will each receive $250,000.

Spotlight on Impactful Projects

Osa Conservation (Costa Rica): Their “Climate Lifeboat corridors” aim to reconnect fragmented tropical habitats to help species migrate, adapt, and thrive amid climate change, safeguarding biodiversity across millions of acres.

Daily Acts (California, U.S.): This grassroots project combines local government strategies with community action to improve water resilience, stormwater management, and social infrastructure in and beyond Petaluma, California.

Ocean Wise (Canada): Focused on kelp forest restoration along the Pacific coast, this initiative tackles urchin overpopulation using ecological research and technology to bolster marine biodiversity and support coastal livelihoods.

“We are excited to support this year's recipients of the HCLTech Grant Americas as they expand their innovative projects to reconnect natural habitats, boost community resilience and rejuvenate marine ecosystems,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Senior Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech. “The increase in applications underscores the urgency of tackling climate change and the value of backing scalable, local solutions.”

Commitment to Long-Term Sustainability

Launched in 2023, the HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas is a $5 million, five-year commitment to support innovative climate projects across the region. This effort is part of HCLTech and the HCLFoundation's broader $175 million investment in global CSR initiatives.

HCLTech continues to be recognized for its sustainability leadership, including being named an Industry Mover by S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023. The company also collaborates with key U.S.-based organizations such as Feeding America and Girl Up, reaffirming its commitment to environmental and social impact.