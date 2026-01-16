Harvey adds SCC Online’s Legal Database To Its AI Platform

Harvey and SSC Online on 15 January, 2026, announced a partnership to integrate SCC’s Indian and global legal content directly into Harvey’s platform.

Harvey is an AI platform designed for legal and enterprise workflows and SCC Online is a legal and tax research platform.

They said that this will enable legal professionals to conduct research and build workflows grounded in SCC’s comprehensive, up-to-date legal database.

The partnership brings SCC Online’s wide legal database, including case law, laws, journals, news, lectures, transcripts, foreign content, and legal forms into an integrated system that will be jointly developed for customers using both Harvey and SCC Online AI.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to serving our customers in India, enabling legal teams to work more efficiently and with greater confidence,” said Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey.

“By combining SCC Online’s authoritative legal database with Harvey’s advanced AI platform, we are empowering lawyers to conduct deeper research, build stronger arguments, and integrate trusted legal knowledge seamlessly into their daily workflows,” said Sumain Malik, Founder & CEO at SCC Online.

Within Harvey, lawyers can select SCC Online as a trusted source, which enables access to Indian case law and statutory material alongside internal documents during routine legal work. The integration allows legal teams to use AI tools for faster research, document drafting, and analysis based on verified legal sources.

The combined offering can be used for case law research covering Supreme Court and High Court rulings, analysis of statutes and regulatory materials, drafting pleadings and legal submissions, and preparing litigation strategies using current Indian legal content.