Happiest Minds Wins 2025 Top Workplace Tech Recognition in the US

Happiest Minds Technologie has been recognized among the Top Workplaces 2025 in the Technology category by Top Workplaces USA.The recognition is based entirely on feedback from our US team members, collected through an independent and confidential survey. The survey looked at how connected people feel to their work, their leaders, and the company’s direction. Out of more than 500 participating companies, Happiest Minds was selected for creating a workplace where people feel respected, supported, and aligned with the company’s values.

This is Happiest Minds’ first people-focused recognition in the US, and an important step in our journey to build mindful, inclusive, and values-led teams, wherever we are in the world.

Reflecting a People-First Culture

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman and CEO, said, “The US has been one of our key geographies, and this recognition is truly special because it reflects both our culture and how our people feel about being here. Knowing that our people feel inspired, supported, and proud to be part of this journey is deeply humbling. This is all the more creditable given the distance and dispersed nature of the team.”

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, added, "The US is a growing and important region for us, and we’ve taken a thoughtful, people-first approach to nurture it. This recognition isn’t the result of one program, it’s the outcome of everyday intent, authentic connections, and processes built around listening. And hearing this validation from our people tells us we’re on the right path."

Deepti Moolya, Group Head People Practice, America, said, “Over the past few years, we’ve built a strong foundation for a workplace where people's experience comes first, driven by focused initiatives and streamlined processes designed to enhance satisfaction. This being our first recognition in the region makes it especially meaningful, and even more so because it comes directly from our people. It’s a reflection not just of what we do, but of how we make our people feel valued, heard, and truly happy.”

Recognition Based on Employee Feedback

The Top Workplaces award, run by Energage, is one of the most respected workplace recognition programs in the US. The award is entirely survey-driven and based on what employees share about their experiences. There are no applications, pitches, or payments involved, underscoring the authenticity of the recognition.