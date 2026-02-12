Happiest Minds Scales 32 GenAI Use Cases Under AI First Strategy

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, the Bengaluru-based digital engineering firm, recently announced that 32 of its Generative AI and Agentic AI use cases have successfully moved beyond prototypes and are scaling into full projects with potential for replication across multiple client accounts in different verticals.

"With AI First. Agile Always., we have launched AI First as our 11th strategic transformation, supported by 11 strategic programs that together define how Happiest Minds will build, deliver, and scale value in an AI-driven world," said Ashok Soota, Chairman and Chief Mentor of the company.

Addressing recent AI-related developments that have caused turbulence in global software markets, Soota asserted: "This development represents an opportunity, not a threat, for Happiest Minds and, we believe, for other IT services companies as well."

AI Services Delivery Platform Goes Live

Sridhar Mantha, CEO of Generative AI Business Services at Happiest Minds, said the company's AI Services Delivery Platform, built for speed, scale and value, is already in use with customers. "The platform brings together proven frameworks, reusable components and intelligent agents to help enterprises move AI initiatives from pilots to production," he said.

Following its successful implementation with a healthcare customer, the platform is now being scaled across verticals to accelerate time to market and improve service delivery productivity, Mantha added.

The AI First strategy spans four areas—building advanced AI solutions, AI-native software development, IT service management, and cybersecurity. "We are delivering AI assistants that go beyond chatbots, domain-specific copilots embedded in workflows, and intelligent search tools that boost productivity," Mantha said.

According to the company, recent client engagements include building a GenAI-powered sales assistant for an Australian interiors retailer that handles image, text and voice-based product discovery, quote generation and customer onboarding.

The firm is also working with an Asian academic institution on digital and AI-based operational transformation, and with a global FMCG company in plant-based food to deploy GenAI-driven automation for monitoring over 14,000 vendors against sanctions and regulatory watchlists.

Other projects include defining AI roadmap and reference architecture for a US insurance provider to support enterprise-wide AI adoption, the company said.

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman and CEO, said the company is embracing the goal of becoming India's leading AI First customer-centric digital engineering firm. "We believe that Agentic AI approach using a Hybrid Coding paradigm—Coding Agents and Human Developers—presents a huge untapped opportunity of modernizing applications and platforms that customers were shying away from because of lack of business logic understanding and the risk this posed," he said.

The company is in discussion with several customers and private equity firms to help address their tech debt in a cost-efficient and risk-free manner, Anantharaju added.

Building 1,000+ AI Team

Managing Director Venkatraman Narayanan said the company plans to double down on AI/GenAI investments and build a dedicated 1,000+ team by end of FY27. "Supported by robust cash flows and a steadfast focus on long-term value creation through our AI First approach, we remain well positioned to drive sustainable growth," he added.

On the financial front, the company reported revenue of ₹587 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, marking a 10.7% year-on-year growth driven by strong deal closures. Net profit stood at ₹40.30 crore, down from ₹50.10 crore in the year-ago period, primarily due to a one-time charge of ₹22.03 crore from new Labour Code implementation.