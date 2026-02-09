Govt Reviews Calls for Age Limits on Social Media Use

The Indian government’s decision to examine calls for restricting social media access for children under 16 marks a moment of pause rather than policy rush. At the center of the discussion is not just age limits but a broader question of how responsibility for children’s digital exposure should be distributed between platforms, parents, schools, and the state.

IT Secretary S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, confirmed that the Centre is reviewing the recommendations made in the Economic Survey and will consider multiple viewpoints before taking a call.

“You have seen what the Economic Survey has to say. A number of views are being expressed. We will examine all the views and take a call,” Krishnan said, responding to questions on whether India could consider an Australian-style ban on social media for minors.

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament last week, reframed the issue of digital addiction as a structural challenge rather than a behavioral one. Instead of focusing solely on screen-time limits, it urged the government to consider age-based access controls and place greater responsibility on platforms themselves.

“Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content. Platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate defaults, particularly for social media, gambling apps, autoplay features, and targeted advertising,” the survey stated.

The recommendations also extended to education technology, calling for a reduction in online teaching hours and the promotion of simpler devices for children, suggesting a shift away from always-on digital engagement towards more controlled exposure.

States Test the Ground Before National Action

The Centre’s review comes as state governments begin to test regulatory waters. Both Goa and Andhra Pradesh have publicly indicated that they are studying international approaches to age-based access on social media platforms.

Earlier this month, Rohan Khaunte, IT Minister, Government of Goa, said the state is examining Australia’s model to understand how similar measures could be implemented locally. Separately, Nara Lokesh, IT Minister, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has indicated that his department is reviewing possible regulatory steps for children’s online access.

These state-level signals suggest growing political consensus around the issue, even as the Centre takes a more deliberative approach.

A Debate Shaped by Social and Technological Risk

The policy discussion has gained urgency amid heightened public concern around digital addiction. The recent Ghaziabad triple suicide, involving three minor sisters, has intensified scrutiny of online gaming and content consumption among children. While authorities have not issued definitive findings linking the incident to digital platforms, it has sharpened the debate around unchecked access to online ecosystems.

During interactions following the release of the Economic Survey, V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India, noted that regulation alone may not address the problem.

“But as I said, some of these things need not necessarily be only at the policy level. These are aspects to be dealt with by civil societies, educational institutions, and parents themselves, and policy can help,” he said.

The survey itself echoed this view, urging families to promote screen-time limits, device-free hours, and shared offline activities alongside any regulatory measures.

While no immediate ban is under consideration, the direction of travel is clear. The conversation is moving away from user behavior towards platform accountability, particularly around age verification and default design choices.

For social media companies, this could mean preparing for tighter compliance frameworks without clarity on timelines or enforcement models. For policymakers, the challenge lies in balancing child safety with access to digital tools that increasingly shape education, communication, and creativity.

For now, the government’s position remains cautious but engaged. By choosing to examine opinions rather than announce measures, the Centre is signalling that any decision on age-based access will likely sit within a wider rethink of digital governance, one that extends beyond social media alone.