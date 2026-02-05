Google’s Gemini Crosses 750M Users as AI Moves Into Daily Use

The latest numbers around Gemini suggest something deeper than feature adoption. According to Alphabet’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, Google’s AI chatbot has crossed 750 million monthly active users, placing it firmly among the most widely used AI applications globally.

Just a quarter earlier, Gemini stood at 650 million monthly users. The jump points to accelerating consumer engagement at a time when generative AI tools are beginning to settle into daily workflows rather than novelty use.

While Gemini continues to trail ChatGPT, which is estimated to have reached around 810 million monthly users in late 2025, the gap is narrowing. Meta AI, by comparison, has reported close to 500 million monthly users.

Growth That Came Faster Than Expected

The timing of Gemini’s growth matters. The increase follows the rollout of Gemini 3, which Google has positioned as its most capable model so far, offering deeper and more nuanced responses.

During the earnings call, Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Google, pointed to Gemini 3’s launch in AI mode as a clear contributor to user momentum. He stressed that continued iteration and investment remain central to sustaining growth.

“The launch of Gemini 3 was a major milestone, and we have great momentum.”

The message was consistent with Google’s broader approach: ship improvements frequently, integrate them deeply, and allow usage to compound across surfaces users already rely on.

Gemini’s Advantage: Built Into Daily Google Use

Unlike standalone AI products, Gemini benefits from Google’s existing scale. Its growth reflects not just curiosity around AI chatbots but also how closely the product is tied to search, developer tools, and everyday digital behaviour.

Pichai noted that Google’s first-party models, including Gemini, now process over 10 billion tokens per minute through direct API use by customers. That figure highlights adoption beyond consumers, pointing to growing enterprise and developer reliance.

At the same time, Google Search recorded its highest usage to date, with AI features playing a role in expanding how users interact with the platform.

Subscriptions, Free Tiers, and the Cost Question

Google’s strategy does not rely solely on premium access. The company recently introduced Google AI Plus, a lower-priced subscription at $7.99 per month, aimed at users who want more capability without committing to higher-tier plans.

While the plan was launched too recently to affect quarterly figures, executives see pricing flexibility as a long-term growth lever. “We are focused on a free tier and subscriptions and seeing great growth,” said Philipp Schindler, Chief Business Officer, Google, during the investor call.

The approach reflects a balancing act, keeping AI widely accessible while still building sustainable revenue models around power users and businesses.

AI Growth Shows Up on the Balance Sheet

Gemini’s rise comes alongside a broader financial milestone for Alphabet. The company crossed $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time, with Google attributing part of that performance to increased demand across its AI offerings.

To support this demand, Google recently introduced Ironwood, the latest generation of its TPU AI accelerator chip, positioning it as an in-house alternative in a market dominated by Nvidia.

The move underscores how AI adoption is no longer just a software story for Google but one that spans infrastructure, hardware, and long-term platform control.

Crossing 750 million monthly users does not, on its own, decide the AI race. But it does show that generative AI is quickly becoming a default layer inside mainstream consumer technology.

For Google, Gemini’s growth signals a shift from experimentation to expectation. AI is no longer something users opt into; it is increasingly baked into how search works, how developers build, and how products evolve.

As competition intensifies and usage scales further, the real test will not be who reaches the next milestone first, but which platforms turn sustained engagement into long-term value.