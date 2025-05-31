Google Photos Turns 10: The Shoebox in the Cloud

How many of you remember the shoeboxes? I had one. It’s that little box, stowed in the attic, forgotten, until you bump into it, and memories come flooding back. Inside, you had the Polaroids, faded vacation snapshots, and everything you stowed inside had emotional value. But somewhere along the way, between moving apartments, changing phones, and life’s daily grind and chaos: those memories grew dusty.

Then, in 2015, a digital shoebox appeared. And it changed everything. It’s Google Photos. You go ‘top-down memory lane, and it became a great collaboration platform to share your memories.

The Liberation Google Photos Ushered

When Google Photos launched a decade ago, it promised something radical: "Unlimited free storage." For a generation drowning in digital camera rolls, it felt like a lifeline. Suddenly, you could tap "Back up and Sync" and exhale. That blurry sunset, the video of your toddler’s first steps? No longer haunted by the "Storage Full" demon. It wasn’t just convenience, it was freedom.

Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President, Google Photos & Google One, wrote in the Google blog, “Ten years ago today, we introduced Google Photos as a home for your photos and videos. Since then, we've added tons of features that make it so much more than that: AI tools help you instantly find that specific photo you’re looking for; editing options let you bring your photos to life; and new sharing features make it easier than ever to stay in touch.”

“Today, more than 1.5 billion people use Google Photos each month, with over 9 trillion total photos and videos stored. Every month, you perform more than 370 million searches, share 440 million memories, and edit 210 million photos,” notes Shimrit.

The Magic You Didn’t Ask For

Probably one of the most disruptive features of Google Photos was that, on most days,you get a notification saying ‘You’ve got a memory.’ The Memories feature was indeed a killer app.

How many of you relate to those moments?

The Time Machine in Your Pocket

Over the last ten years, Google Photos has evolved seamlessly, ushering in a best-in-class user experience, with tips and tricks that only got smarter. But the real deal? It’s all about democratizing moments.

To celebrate Google Photos’ 10th birthday, Shimrit shared 10 tips, tricks, and tools:

New! Edit with ease with a redesigned editor: A unified editor with AI suggestions, one-tap area-specific edits, and tools like Reimagine/Auto Frame. New! Share albums instantly with QR codes: Generate QR codes to let nearby people view or add photos to albums instantly. Revisit the places you’ve been: View photos pinned on an interactive map under "Places" to relive travels geographically. Get specific with your searches: Use natural-language queries (e.g., "me in a sparkly blue dress"); plus, early U.S. access to "Ask Photos." Enjoy a look back at your month or year: Automated "Best of Month" and "Year-End Recap" memories to relive/share key moments. Create a personal montage to share: Generate custom videos by selecting subjects/events; Photos auto-adds music for sharing. Use shared albums to stay close: Auto-add new photos of chosen people/pets to shared albums that update recipients' apps/frames. Personalize what you see in your grid: Declutter your gallery using grid controls (e.g., stacking similar pics or hiding screenshots/GIFs). Choose what memories you see: Hide specific people/pets/dates or toggle time-based/themed memories in Settings > Preferences. Free up space on your device: Remove locally stored items already backed up to Google Photos via "Free up space on this device."

Google Photos: The Loyal Keeper

Of course, the free storage ended, with a free cap of 15GB. But people still pay, not for pixels, but for peace. For knowing that when your phone sinks in a lake, your last photo of Grandma or a loved one won’t drown with it.

Ten years later, Google Photos isn’t an app. It’s part of our lives. It’s your hippocampus, but it never forgets.

Google Photos, it’s still the shoebox, but now infinite, intelligent, and unbelievably intimate. A tireless keeper of our memories.

#google-photos