Google Launches D2C Sale of Pixel Devices on Its Official India Store

Google today announced the launch of direct online purchases for its Pixel devices on the official Google Store in India. Consumers nationwide can now buy these products directly from the source for the first time, complementing the existing online and offline retail footprint. The direct-to-consumer expansion on the Google Store represents a cornerstone of Pixel’s strategy in India – focused on an unwavering commitment to bring the best of Pixel – smartphones, watches, buds, and official accessories – to discerning Indian consumers.

Google Tapping the India Market

Mitul Shah, Managing Director, Devices and Services, Google India, said, “India remains a key market for Pixel. We see Indian consumers at the forefront of embracing technology that elevates their daily lives and fulfills their evolving aspirations. The launch of direct online purchases on the Google Store is a pivotal step in our mission to empower more Indians with our AI-powered Pixel devices. By providing direct access, flexible financing, and a seamless experience, we are not just selling hardware; we are delivering intelligent, helpful tools designed to unlock creativity, boost productivity, and keep users connected. This step furthers our commitment to India and our excitement for its digital future."

Pivoting Reach with Direct-to-Consumer Expansion

To make Pixel devices even more accessible through this new direct channel, the India Google Store will allow people to choose from various payment modes including UPI and offer several customer-centric affordability options including:

No-cost EMI: Pay for purchases over time with no-cost EMIs through HDFC Bank and 15+ select banks.

Instant cashback: Receive instant cashback when you pay via EMI using a credit card, starting with select HDFC Bank credit cards.

Exchange bonus: Exchange your old smartphone to receive a special exchange bonus. Existing Pixel users can enjoy additional offers or discounts when they upgrade their device through the exchange program.

Store credits: Receive Store credits that can be used to pay for your future purchases on the Google Store.

Google Eyeing a Greater Market Share

The launch of direct sales on the Google Store is a cornerstone of Pixel’s broader strategy in India. This strategy is focused on making Pixel devices and the Google ecosystem more accessible, supported by an expanding retail footprint, a robust service network, and a deep understanding of Indian consumer needs for advanced technology that is readily available.

Google has continued to expand its physical and digital retail footprint, with Pixel now available through 25+ large-format retail and mobile wireless partners, including Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Poorvika, Sangeetha, among others, alongside key multi-brand retail stores. Google has continued to grow the hands-on buying experience, with fixtures in over 200 stores and overall distribution now spanning more than 2000 stores across the country.

Google has reinforced its commitment to customer service. Across several service centres that offer post-purchase support, Google has expanded same-day repair capabilities with 20 service centres across India, including three existing Google Exclusive Service Centres. Today, 7 out of 10 phones are repaired on the same day. People can also opt for the convenience of free doorstep pick-up and drop through mail-in service. On the Google Store, users can now self-serve by initiating repair requests and scheduling pick-up directly from the website.

Pixel devices stand apart through their unique integration of Google's custom-made Tensor chip, the Android operating system, and Google AI, delivering leading AI-powered hardware experiences. These AI capabilities are designed to seamlessly integrate into daily life, from an intelligent camera system to a smart assistant that understands local nuances, creating an intuitive and tailored smart companion for users in India.