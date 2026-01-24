Godrej Enterprises Group unveils unified AI Engine Amethyst

Godrej Enterprises Group recently announced the launch of Amethyst, a unified AI intelligence engine designed to scale artificial intelligence responsibly across its businesses. The platform is expected to deliver a 10% to 15% productivity improvement through AI-led automation, agentic workflows, and workforce-focused deployment, as the company moves from pilot AI projects to enterprise-wide adoption.

Amethyst will serve as the enterprise’s common AI backbone, bringing together platforms, data, governance, AI agents, and employee capability-building under a single orchestration layer. The initiative aligns with India’s broader push toward AI adoption, including the IndiaAI Mission, as enterprises increasingly integrate AI into core operations, it said.

The platform enables agentic AI orchestration across end-to-end workflows spanning sales, manufacturing, supply chain, finance, HR, and service functions, replacing manual and siloed processes with autonomous, decision-driven systems. It also supports computer vision, robotics, and mobile-first intelligence, aimed at improving quality control, safety, and real-time decision-making across factories, warehouses, and frontline operations.

A key focus of Amethyst is 'Responsible AI', with security, ethics, and governance embedded at the core. Business units retain flexibility to build AI use cases based on domain expertise, while operating within a common governance and data framework to ensure compliance and risk control.

The rollout includes a group-wide workforce adoption programme, providing employees with AI assistants, frontline intelligence tools, and training initiatives. The objective is to reduce repetitive tasks, improve accuracy, and free up employee time for higher-value work rather than replace roles, the group said.

Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, said the focus is on applying AI at scale in a way that is accountable and practical for enterprise use, while supporting India’s broader AI ambitions.

From a technology architecture standpoint, Amethyst combines agentic systems, a shared data and governance layer, and domain-specific Small Learning Models (SLMs). According to Vijay Balakrishnan, Chief Digital and Information Officer, this shift enables proactive intelligence rather than fragmented automation, helping the them reclaim productive hours and embed AI directly into operations and customer experience.

Amethyst follows a federated architecture, allowing different businesses within the group to collaborate securely while maintaining autonomy. Over time, AI-enabled products and solutions developed internally will carry a “Powered by Amethyst” marker, indicating adherence to the Group’s AI governance and performance standards, it said.