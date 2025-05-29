Genesys Report: Indian Consumers Expect More from Customer Experience

Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, has released its latest research report, “The State of Customer Experience: Asia-Pacific,” outlining key insights into customer expectations and the changing priorities of customer experience (CX) leaders in India and the Asia-Pacific region.

Advertisment

Notably, the research found that 85% of Indian consumers surveyed agree that a company is only as good as its service, surpassing both the global and regional averages.

India Leads in CX Investment and Expectations

The report draws insights from consumers and CX leaders across the globe, as well as in Asia-Pacific, and identifies India as a market with both high consumer expectations and a strong appetite for AI-driven transformation in CX. CX leaders in India surpass their counterparts both regionwide and globally. Indian CX leaders surveyed plan to invest 46% of their expected CX budget on AI-powered CX technologies in the next 12 months — more than most respondents across the region.

Advertisment

"India is at the forefront of a CX transformation wave, driven by consumers who expect speed and resolution, along with empathetic and personalised experiences throughout their journey. To meet rising expectations, 81% of CX leaders surveyed in India plan to improve the employee experience through AI-powered technologies over the next two years. This is a clear signal that organisations are looking inward as well as outward, focusing on a seamless experience orchestration strategy that adds value at every touchpoint.

At Genesys, we are committed to helping businesses transform their customer experiences to drive loyalty, improve agent productivity, and elevate every interaction with their customers,” said Raja Lakshmipathy, Vice President & Managing Director, India & SAARC, Genesys.

Key India Insights

Advertisment

Email Dominates, but Personalisation Matters Most

While email remains the most frequently used channel by 60% of Indian consumers surveyed, 49% rank receiving services they need at any time in their preferred channel as one of the most important forms of personalisation. This points to the rising demand for flexible, omnichannel support that feels tailored to individual preferences.

Service Quality Directly Impacts Loyalty

Advertisment

Nearly half (49%) of Indian consumers surveyed said they experienced a positive customer service interaction that made them feel valued within the past year. However, 15% of those respondents would abandon even a favourite brand after just one poor experience, underlining the stakes of poor service delivery.

Overcoming Challenges in CX Delivery

Indian CX leaders surveyed rank the challenges facing their CX organisations higher than the global average across several key areas, such as improving the effectiveness of self-service technologies (51%), containing staffing-related costs (51%), and maintaining service quality while operating with aging technology (40%).

Advertisment

Additionally, challenges like managing quality and productivity with remote or hybrid working (44%) and keeping pace with rapidly evolving customer and employee experience technology (47%) also score higher than global averages, placing Indian CX leaders among the most challenged in APAC.

Prioritising Customer Satisfaction with Measurable Metrics

Indian organisations are taking a more measurable approach to CX success than their global counterparts. 72% of CX leaders surveyed in India are using customer satisfaction as a key metric — the highest across the APAC region by over 20 percentage points, and higher than the global average.

Advertisment

India is also the only country in APAC where more than half (58%) of CX leaders surveyed cited customer effort score as a key metric — more than double the global average of 26%. This showcases a mature CX mindset among CX organisations in India, but one still navigating structural and technological hurdles.

Research Methodology

Genesys worked with an independent research firm to survey 5,232 consumers and 1,181 CX decision-makers in more than 16 countries, including 1,011 consumers and 244 CX leaders in Asia-Pacific, and 169 consumers and 43 CX leaders in India. The survey was conducted in September and October of 2024.