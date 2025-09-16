Gemini Pro Student Offer: Free Google AI Pro access for Indian students

Google has also launched the Gemini Pro Student Offer in India, under which it provides free access to the Google AI Pro plan to the qualified students until 30 June 2026. It is a program that may be provided at Google One and verified with SheerID. The candidates must be aged 18 and their enrolment must be completed by September 30, 2025.

Gemini Pro Student Offer: What the package includes

The Google AI Pro upgrade used by students includes several features, which are designed to facilitate academic processes:

Homework and problem solving: Post photos or files of homework with step-by-step instructions.

Preparation of exams: Turn notes and slides into test books, test practice, and audio-visual materials.

Writing support: Generating ideas, providing drafting and editing support for essays and reports.

Elaborate AI capabilities: Veo 3 Fast, Deep Research and NotebookLM.

Integration of products: Gemini tools are available in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.

Cloud storage: 2 TB storage shared among the Google Photos, Driv,e, and Gmail.

These features are offered in the Google AI Pro plan for the length of the promotion period.

Gemini Pro Student Offer: eligibility, timelines, and verification

The eligibility is limited to students in India with an age range to 18 years. The enrolment period ends September 30, 2025; enrolled participants may continue until June 30, 2026. Checks are done through SheerID. Sign-up flow involves the process of entering the payment method as a way of completing the trial purchase, and the material indicates that the users will not be charged during the offer period. Google will also remind the user when the promotional access will expire.

How to claim the Gemini Pro Student Offer

Visit the Google One website. Start the flow of Google AI Pro student offers. Check student status using SheerID. Enter a payment channel and finalize the trial buying process. Register with a personal Gmail account (university Google Workspace accounts might not be accepted for this particular offer).

Practical considerations for students and institutions

Students need to check with their university whether they already have comparable access to AI on their university's Google Workplace- some schools might have turned on Gemini or NotebookLM features for enrolled students. Since the sign-up necessitates a means of payment, students are to memorize billing options and calendar notifications to avoid unwanted fees after the free trial. The 2 TB storage capacity could be useful for course materials and backups, yet users need to ensure that storage quotas can be adjusted in relation to the existing accounts within the institution.

The Gemini Pro Student Offer grants students time-limited access to a larger range of Google AI tools and storage to eligible students in India. The expedited registration via Google One and SheerID is intended to simplify the process of verification, yet students must check the eligibility requirements, watch the offer expiry, and understand the availability of similar functionality in the institution.