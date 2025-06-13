Garuda Aerospace Launches Agri-Drone Indigenization Facility and 300 Centres of Excellence

Kamlesh Paswan, Union Minister of State for Rural Development, inaugurated Garuda Aerospace's new Agri-Drone Indigenization Facility in Chennai. He also inaugurated 300 Centres of Excellence (CoE) and flagged off Garuda Aerospace’s DGCA-approved Train the Trainer (TTT) program. Supporting this milestone launch were key members of the Bharat Drone Association (BDA). The launch also witnessed a dynamic live demonstration of Agri-Drones by highly skilled Drone Didis, showcasing Garuda Aerospace’s commitment to fostering self-reliance and innovation within the burgeoning drone ecosystem.

Spread across 35,000 square feet, Garuda Aerospace’s state-of-the-art facility is the country’s first of its kind hub for the design, manufacturing, and rigorous testing of advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). The facility marks the expansion of Garuda’s existing manufacturing unit and is a major leap in advancing drone manufacturing and skill development in India. The Indigenous Agri-Drone Manufacturing Facility aims to locally produce 7 subsystems and 33 parts, furthering the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Additionally, the 300 Centres of Excellence will function as after-sales support service centers, generating employment opportunities and training the next generation of drone pilots.

Scaling Innovation, Skilling, and Manufacturing Capacity

The Train the Trainer (TTT) program is Garuda Aerospace’s flagship skill-building initiative designed to empower educators and professionals to become certified drone instructors. It provides hands-on training covering UAS operations, maintenance, safety protocols, and teaching methodology, in accordance with DGCA regulations.

The 300 Centres of Excellence, strategically located across India in collaboration with academic institutions and industry partners, aim to advance drone innovation, research, and skill development through a strong partner network. These initiatives collectively represent a transformative step toward building a robust, future-ready drone ecosystem in the country.

“ I was truly amazed to witness his work as CEO of Garuda Aerospace. Providing employment to over 140 people is a commendable step toward fulfilling our Prime Minister's vision of empowering youth through entrepreneurship. I was filled with pride seeing a completely Made-in-India initiative led by a young individual making contributions not just in agriculture. What touched me most was seeing women, who once never stepped out of their homes, now confidently flying drones thanks to the visionary Drone Didi initiative. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for Garuda Aerospace’s continued growth and success,” said Kamlesh Paswan, Union Minister of State for Rural Development.

Flying High: 4,000 Drones and Counting

“We had three monumental inaugurations in the presence of our Minister today including our milestone launch of the Indigenous Agri-Drone Facility, something we have been working on for a long time. Our Prime Minister Modi gave us a vision in 2022 to manufacture one lakh Made-in-India drones by 2026. We have delivered 4,000 drones so far, and are confident we will achieve this target in the next two years. Our new facility is equipped to manufacture over 33 different parts and 7 subsystems; this reinforces our commitment to self-reliance. All of these efforts and initiatives have powered Garuda Aerospace to become one of India’s most valuable drone startups, with a fast-growing global footprint. We are truly grateful to the Minister for joining us in person and supporting this Made-in-India mission,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

The Minister also praised Garuda Aerospace and its Founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, for their visionary efforts in making India self-reliant in drone technology. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a Global Drone Hub can truly be realized through the dedication of young entrepreneurs like Agnishwar and innovative companies like Garuda Aerospace. He also lauded the Bharat Drone Association for uniting local component manufacturers under one roof at the Indigenization Factory, a state-of-the-art facility capable of manufacturing over 1 lakh drones in the next two years. The Minister expressed his admiration, noting that he has never seen 2,000 agri-drones in a single location, as he witnessed at the Garuda Indigenous Manufacturing Facility — a remarkable feat showcasing India's capability to lead in drone innovation and scale.

Garuda Aerospace is a beneficiary of government schemes like Namo Drone Didi, SMAM subsidy, PLI, among others. The company has also supplied 450 out of the 500 drones under the Namo Drone Didi scheme and is now ready to supply an additional 2,000 drones under the scheme. Garuda Aerospace is also India’s first drone company to receive dual DGCA certifications in both manufacturing and training. The institution of this all-in-one facility for manufacturing, training, and research further strengthens Garuda Aerospace’s position as one of India’s leading drone-tech companies. By focusing on indigenization, building a skilled workforce, and driving innovation through 300 CoEs, Garuda Aerospace is making drone technology more accessible, affordable, sustainable and impactful with a keen focus on the global agri economy.