From Startup to System Player: Anthropic’s $350B Moment

Anthropic is preparing a multi-billion-dollar funding round that could value the Claude chatbot maker at $350 billion, according to sources cited by Reuters. If completed, the round would more than double the company’s valuation in just four months, signalling Anthropic’s transition from a fast-growing AI startup into a system-level platform.

The proposed round, expected to raise between $10 billion and $25 billion, is being led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management, with Sequoia Capital joining. The deal could close within weeks, though terms remain subject to change. Anthropic declined to comment.

Enterprise Adoption Drives Valuation Velocity

Anthropic’s valuation surge reflects accelerating enterprise demand rather than consumer hype. Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, the company built early credibility among developers, particularly for coding and software engineering tasks.

Over 2025, Anthropic expanded its footprint into healthcare and financial services, positioning Claude as an enterprise-ready system rather than a general-purpose chatbot. Reuters has reported that the company aimed to grow its annualised revenue from $1 billion to $10 billion, reinforcing investor confidence in its commercial momentum.

From AI Startup to Infrastructure-Scale Platform

The scale of the proposed funding highlights a broader shift in AI economics. Frontier model development increasingly resembles infrastructure investment, requiring long-term capital, compute access, and operational discipline.

Anthropic already counts Amazon and Google among its strategic backers, with Microsoft and Nvidia pledging significant commitments in late 2025. Reports also suggest the company has begun exploring a potential IPO as early as 2026, signalling readiness for public-market scrutiny.

Anthropic’s $350 billion moment underscores a defining transition: the AI race is no longer just about building models; it is about financing, scaling, and operating systems that enterprises can rely on.