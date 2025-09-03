ForaySoft, ES Search Launch AI Tools to Transform Insurance Workflows

ForaySoft, a global consulting and systems integration firm, has partnered with US-based ES Search Consultants to co-develop modular AI solutions tailored for insurers’ claims and risk operations.
Purpose-Built Tools for Insurers
The collaboration introduces components designed to integrate seamlessly into existing insurance systems, including:
Automation modules for intake and triage in claims workflows
Risk scoring engines leveraging structured and behavioral data
Fraud tracking tools built to support Special Investigation Unit (SIU) workflows
Practical AI for Real-World Insurance Needs
“Together we are developing and delivering AI-driven insurance tech tools that can be embedded directly into carriers’ operational systems,” said Mrudula Munagala, President at ES Search Consultants. “These aren’t abstract platforms; they are task-specific utilities designed with underwriters, adjusters, and fraud teams in mind. Through our solutions, insurers gain greater efficiency, agility, and customer trust, delivering outcomes that matter in a competitive market."
ForaySoft’s Strategic Vision
According to Vasu Babu Vajja, Managing Director at ForaySoft, the initiative is a step forward in reshaping insurance operations:
“This move aligns with ForaySoft’s vision of combining deep domain expertise with next-gen AI innovation to serve sectors that are ripe for transformation. We plan to expand our AI Center of Excellence and roll out pilot programs with key insurance clients across India, the US, and the Middle East in 2025.”
ForaySoft currently employs more than 40 experts and plans to recruit an additional 100 professionals across engineering and delivery functions. The company is also expanding its AI Center of Excellence in Hyderabad while preparing pilot rollouts with insurers in key global markets.
Industry research underscores the urgency of AI adoption in insurance. A McKinsey report notes that insurers leading in AI have generated 6.1 times higher Total Shareholder Returns (TSR) compared to laggards over the past five years—well above the gains seen in most other industries.