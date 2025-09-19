Flipkart Minutes brings 10-minute deliveries to The Big Billion Days

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced that its quick commerce offering, Flipkart Minutes, will be central to The Big Billion Days 2025 (TBBD). The service will provide doorstep delivery of festival deals within 10 minutes across 19 cities and 3,000 pincodes.

Expanding Quick Commerce to Festive Shopping

The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart Minutes will run 24 hours a day across cities for the duration of the event. Customers will be able to order from categories such as mobiles, electronics, daily essentials, groceries, beauty, personal care, and fresh produce. Tier 2+ markets including Ambala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Patna are expected to see strong adoption.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Flipkart Minutes, Supply Chain, Customer Experience & ReCommerce, Flipkart, said, "As consumers prepare to witness the magic of The Big Billion Days 2025, Flipkart Minutes is poised to redefine the experience of India’s biggest shopping festival. Within a year, Minutes has established itself as the fastest-growing quick commerce platform in the country, built on innovation, value, and selection being its core strengths. This festive season, we are bringing everything from blockbuster smartphones and electronics to local sweets and festive hampers to customers’ doorsteps in minutes. Our growing presence ensures that customers everywhere, not just in metros but also across Tier 2 and emerging markets, can access value and deals instantly. What makes this year significant is the opportunity to extend the promise of The Big Billion Days beyond scale and selection, into speed, making it possible for millions of households to celebrate without compromise. Our continued focus is on building a resilient and technology-led ecosystem that combines reliability with reach, shaping the future of quick commerce while reinforcing Flipkart’s commitment to serving diverse customer needs across India."

Early Access and Rewards

Flipkart Plus and Black members will receive 24-hour early access to deals. Reward features include Boost Up! (up to 10x SuperCoin savings) and Sale Price Live CoinBack Hour (up to 100% CoinBack in SuperCoins on eligible purchases).

Smartphones and Electronics

iPhone 17 will be available on Flipkart Minutes, alongside devices such as iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G, Oppo K13X, Realme P4 5G, and others. Customers will also have the option of real-time smartphone exchange, making Flipkart Minutes the first hyperlocal platform in India to enable instant trade-ins during a festive sale.

Electronics include Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), boAt Aavante Bar 480, Samsung Fit 3, Redmi Move, Philips Multigroomer Trimmer, Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Fujifilm Instax Mini Film Rolls, Logitech Wireless Mouse, Ambrane MagSafe, Apple chargers, Philips Hair Straightener, and Apple iPad A16.

Beauty, Essentials and Lifestyle Offers

The platform will host discounts of up to 80% on deodorants and perfumes, lipsticks starting at ₹49, up to 70% off on shampoos and diapers, whey proteins at up to 50% off, sanitary pads from ₹59, and discounts on dry fruits, olive oil, coffee, tea, pulses and millets.

Advertisment

Homegrown brands like Himalaya, Beardo, BellaVita, and Ajmal will feature alongside global names such as Faces Canada, Lakme, Maybelline New York, and Nivea.

Swadeshi and Regional Brands

To mark the festive season, Flipkart Minutes will highlight Swadeshi brands including Chitale Bandhu, Bedekar, Suhana, Bikaji, Balaji, Chheda’s, Gowardhan, Priyagold, Rajdhani, Sunrise, and Ananda. Regional festive selections will include consumer packs from Cadbury, Anand Sweets, Haldirams, and others.

Customers will have access to fresh fruits and vegetables starting at ₹9, gourmet products from Akshayakalpa, 24 Mantra, Dairy Craft, Sleepy Owl, Organic India, and Epigamia, as well as festive hampers and artisanal foods. Leading gourmet brands such as Habanero, Samyang, WickedGud, Barilla, Monin syrups, Ceylon teas, and Raw Pressery juices will also be available.

Emerging and D2C Brands

Flipkart Minutes will feature D2C brands including Farmley, GOBOULT, boAt, Himalaya, Beardo, Yogabar, Cycle Agarbatti, Mamaearth, BellaVita, Ajmal, and Faces Canada, providing customers access to emerging as well as established consumer names.