Flipkart Achieves 95 Million TPS with Aerospike on Kubernetes

Aerospike recently announced that Flipkart’s platform achieved an unprecedented 95 million transactions per second (TPS) during its annual Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale. By utilising Aerospike’s database technology with Kubernetes, Flipkart scaled its e-commerce operations seamlessly, delivering a highly responsive shopping experience for millions across India.

A New Benchmark in E-commerce Performance

Flipkart’s success sets a new standard in e-commerce performance, demonstrating how the strategic use of technology can transform online shopping at a hyperscale. Multiple teams at Flipkart tapped into Aerospike’s Kubernetes Operator (AKO), ensuring real-time performance that meets the demands of a festive season in the world’s most populated market. Aerospike’s infrastructure facilitated low-latency, high-throughput operations, enabling sub-millisecond query response times—a rare feat in the industry.

Using the Aerospike Kubernetes Operator, Flipkart not only achieved remarkable speed but also improved operational efficiency and cost management. AKO’s automation of database management and scaling streamlined resource usage, allowing Flipkart to handle high traffic without overprovisioning its infrastructure. This efficiency translates to cost savings, empowering Flipkart to deliver a premium shopping experience without inflated expenses.

Aerospike's architecture enabled high availability and resilience, vital for a seamless experience during large-scale events like TBBD. With AKO’s self-healing and built-in redundancy features, Flipkart’s infrastructure remained stable, maintaining service continuity even under massive demand spikes. This resilience is crucial for meeting customer expectations during India’s busiest shopping season.

Pioneering Hyperscale Data Operations on Kubernetes

“While Kubernetes initially rose to popularity for its ability to run stateless microservices, Flipkart’s success with the Aerospike Kubernetes Operator validates the use of the container orchestration system for operating durable data platforms at hyperscale,” said Srini Srinivasan, PhD., CTO & Founder of Aerospike. “The achievements of Flipkart are incredible – there are very few companies in the world that work on this level of transactional throughput.”

Aerospike’s Kubernetes Operator is rapidly gaining traction across various sectors worldwide. Over the past year, Aerospike has enhanced AKO, adding capabilities that simplify automation, upgrading, backup, restoration, and dynamic scaling of database clusters. These improvements empower operations teams to efficiently manage hyperscale databases and meet modern business demands with agility.

For those interested in further details, Aerospike’s latest AKO enhancements are available to support global e-commerce platforms and other high-demand industries seeking robust, real-time data solutions.

