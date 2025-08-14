Felicity Establishes Singapore Office, Targets 2X Growth

Felicity, an AI-enabled game-tech company known globally for publishing high-performing gaming titles, recently announced its expansion to Singapore with Felicity Labs Pte. Ltd. The company will focus on upcoming acquisitions and operations in the region with an aim to target 2x growth by March 2026.

With the Singapore entity established as its new Southeast Asia (SEA) headquarters, Felicity is poised to double its scale in the region through expanded studio partnerships and targeted growth initiatives. The new entity will play a pivotal role in increasing the regional user base to over 2 million, with a strategic focus on high-growth markets such as Vietnam and Thailand.

This regional structure strengthens Felicity’s access to one of the world’s fastest-growing game development ecosystems, enabling deeper collaboration with developers and creators, having already established a strong gamer base in the US. The new move also positions the company to better serve a rapidly diversifying user base, supporting its broader goal of achieving 2x global growth.

Strategic Investment for Regional Expansion

Felicity will also invest $1 million over the next 12–18 months towards building a robust leadership team, expanding its talent pool, and deepening market penetration across APAC. With presence in India, Türkiye, and now Singapore, the company aims to further acquire IP’s, expand talent, and grow its player base in new geographies with senior strategic leads focused on product innovation and cross-border partnerships, as well as the formation of a regional developer network.

Strong Funding Backs Global Expansion

Felicity has successfully raised a total of $3.7 million across two funding rounds, marking a strong start to its global journey. The company secured $700K in its pre-seed round from DeVC, Swiggy founders, Kunal Shah, and other marquee angels. Building on this early momentum, Felicity recently closed a $3M seed round led by 3one4 Capital, MIXI Global, and T-Accelerate Capital.

CEO's Vision for APAC Gaming

Says Anurag Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Felicity: “APAC is home to 1.5 billion gamers and a $70B market, becoming one of the fastest-growing regions globally, and we see this as a pivotal opportunity to build the future of gaming in the region. This expansion with Singapore will strengthen our ability to engage with local talent, partners, and communities in a region that has immense potential and is at the forefront of gaming innovation.”