FarMart and Aerem Partner to Power India’s Agri-Food Supply Chain with Clean Energy

In a landmark move to transform India’s agri-food infrastructure, FarMart, a leading SaaS-based food commerce platform, and Aerem, India’s pioneering rooftop solar provider for MSMEs, have announced a strategic partnership to integrate clean, reliable and renewable energy into the core of India’s food processing ecosystem.

The partnership aims to solve a long-standing issue in India’s agri supply chain: access to cost-efficient, uninterrupted power. By embedding Aerem’s solar technology into FarMart’s vast network of food processors and aggregators, the initiative seeks to enable energy security, scalability, and economic resilience across India’s decentralised agri economy.

Solving a Foundational Bottleneck in Food Processing

While India’s food processing sector holds the potential to significantly contribute to GDP, energy intermittency continues to hamper growth, driving up costs and limiting output. This collaboration aims to close that gap with affordable rooftop solar solutions—bringing renewable energy to the very businesses that form the backbone of India’s agricultural economy.

The Tech-Enabled Ecosystem

FarMart currently operates a decentralised, tech-driven food supply platform that connects over 3.8 million farmers, 1,500+ processors, and 4,000+ food businesses across India, the Middle East, and Africa. It digitises the sourcing, aggregation, and distribution of agricultural produce—making the food economy more efficient, transparent, and scalable.

Aerem complements this mission with a full-stack solar ecosystem for MSMEs. Its platform integrates a B2B marketplace of verified OEMs, EPCs, and distributors, a digital project management system, and financing via an RBI-licensed NBFC, making solar adoption frictionless, financeable, and scalable.

“Our partnership with FarMart Solaris is a powerful step towards accelerating solar adoption in India’s food processing sector,” said Anand Jain, Founder & CEO, Aerem. “Our shared goal is to make clean energy accessible, helping processors cut costs, reduce emissions, and build resilient businesses for the future.”

Alekh Sanghera, Co-founder & CEO, FarMart, added, “Reliable energy has become foundational infrastructure for the food economy. We’re excited to collaborate with Aerem to help our partners transition to clean energy and build a future-ready agri-supply chain.”

A Portfolio-Driven Vision for a Viksit Bharat

The partnership also drew support from Avaana Capital, which backs both companies. Anjali Bansal, Founding Partner, Avaana Capital, said, “We’re delighted to see two Avaana portfolio companies—FarMart and Aerem—come together in a partnership that brings transformative value at the intersection of energy and food systems. Together, they are powering the agri value chain with clean energy, strengthening resilience, unlocking productivity, and creating systems-level change. This is exactly the kind of collaboration that will shape a Viksit Bharat.”