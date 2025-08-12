Exotel Launches Deployment-Ready Developer-Focused AgentStream

Further strengthening its leadership in AI-powered customer engagement solutions, Exotel today announced the launch of a new product, AgentStream. This deployment-ready, developer-focused voice infrastructure for AI agents is a real-time voice streaming platform that seamlessly connects AI voice bots to users across multiple channels, including PSTN, WhatsApp, in-app channels, and WebRTC. With this new offering, developers can build powerful AI agents to impact a wide spectrum of essential enterprise workflows spanning sales, support, collections, and service.

Leadership in AI-Powered Communication

Speaking about the launch, Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Exotel, said, "Voice agents are on the rise, and most bot providers need robust voice infrastructure to operate seamlessly. In fact, the majority of voice bot-powered companies in India already rely on Exotel for our compliant, reliable, and seamless voice streaming. With sub-20ms latency versus the 150ms industry standard, we deliver the fastest streaming available, enabling bots to respond with human-like speed and fluidity. This is why Exotel is the infrastructure of choice for enterprises building next-generation, AI-powered voice experiences."

With over 14 years of experience powering India’s digital communications, Exotel continues to drive AI adoption. Voice streaming usage is growing at 25% month over month across its platform, and some of its largest clients are running over 20 million conversations per month. With its pan-India Unified License Virtual Network Operator (UL-VNO) presence across 11 telecom circles, Exotel delivers intelligent, secure customer experiences at scale while providing fully compliant bundled telephony services.

Over the past decade, Exotel has evolved into India’s only full-stack AI-powered customer engagement platform, enabling more than 25 billion interactions annually across over 7,000 enterprises. The company is now rapidly expanding across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, further cementing its position as the infrastructure backbone for AI-driven enterprise communication.

About Exotel AgentStream

Exotel AgentStream is a real-time voice streaming API that enables AI-driven conversations with sub-20ms latency and telco-grade reliability. By streaming live voice data during calls, it allows AI models, analytics, and supervisors to act on conversations instantly. Backed by Exotel’s pan-India UL-VNO presence, AgentStream ensures secure, compliant, and scalable customer engagement. Exotel Launches AI Voice Infrastructure for Agents

What is Exotel AgentStream?

Exotel AgentStream is a real-time voice streaming API that enables AI-driven conversations with sub-20ms latency and telco-grade reliability. By streaming live voice data during calls, it allows AI models, analytics, and supervisors to act on conversations instantly. Backed by Exotel's pan-India UL-VNO presence, AgentStream ensures secure, compliant, and scalable customer engagement.