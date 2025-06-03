eScan Enhances DLP to Secure Enterprise AI Use and Prevent Data Leaks

As businesses rapidly embrace artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and GROK, the risk of unintentional data leakage has surged. In response, cybersecurity provider eScan has announced major upgrades to its Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution, designed to mitigate the security challenges posed by AI adoption in the workplace.

Balancing AI Productivity with Data Privacy

While AI tools promise enhanced efficiency, from document summarization to email drafting—employees often upload internal content such as emails, reports, or spreadsheets, unknowingly putting sensitive data at risk. Most AI platforms store input data in cloud environments and, in some cases, may use it for training, raising serious concerns for data privacy and compliance.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how employees interact with data," said Shweta Thakare, Global Vice President, Sales and Marketing at eScan. “Traditional security frameworks weren’t built to deal with how AI tools interact with enterprise data. Our new DLP capabilities bridge that gap.”

Advanced DLP for the AI Age

Many enterprises resort to blocking AI tools entirely to avoid data exposure, but this hampers productivity. eScan’s enhanced DLP solution takes a more refined approach, enabling secure AI use without sacrificing innovation. The platform offers:

Content-aware filtering

OCR-based image scanning and watermarking

Shadow copying and encryption

User activity monitoring in real time

Detailed logging and policy-based controls

The system seamlessly integrates with major AI tools, regardless of browser or app—and blocks unauthorized attempts to share sensitive content, including through personal accounts.

Security Without Sacrificing Innovation

“Enterprises should not have to choose between security and innovation,” said Govind Rammurthy, CEO of eScan. “Our upgraded DLP platform allows organizations to responsibly leverage AI, while enforcing strong data protection standards.”

eScan also addresses regulatory and compliance concerns, offering customizable policy creation, user-driven alerts, and integrations with Active Directory, CASB, and SIEM platforms. The platform controls file transfers, USB usage, printing, and browser extensions, ensuring organizations retain full visibility and control over data flows.