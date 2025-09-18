Devnagri AI rolls out language intelligence for India’s D2C market

Devnagri AI has launched regional language intelligence services to help Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and e-commerce brands engage with India’s diverse language base. The platform is trained on over 750 million data points across 22 Indian languages and dialects, with the goal of improving accuracy for both widely spoken and region-specific variants.

Full-stack language intelligence suite

The company is offering a suite of tools intended to deliver contextual and enterprise-ready language intelligence. The key features for D2C and e-commerce companies include:

Conversion-focused localization: Product pages, banners, PDPs, SEO content, and customer reviews localized with consistent tone and catalog speed.

Multilingual automation: AI-driven chat and voice bots for order tracking, returns, FAQs, and post-purchase support across WhatsApp, apps, and websites. These tools are aimed at ticket deflection of 15–30%, quicker response times, and improved customer satisfaction and retention.

Brand consistency: Through its BRAIN/DILM model, Devnagri supports uniform tone, glossary use, and compliance across PDPs, campaigns, and user-generated content.

Addressing regional growth challenges

According to the company, 89% of internet users in India prefer communication in local languages. Devnagri’s tools are positioned to reduce friction in purchase decisions, improve responsiveness in customer support, and strengthen post-purchase engagement. For brands, this translates to an end-to-end customer journey— from discovery to after-sales in the user’s preferred language.

Nakul Kundra, Co-founder of Devnagri, said: “The consumer journey is shaped by how easily people can find information and support in their own language. Most of India’s new internet users are non-English speakers, and if brands don’t adapt, they risk losing the largest growth segment. With Devnagri AI, we are enabling businesses to move beyond simple translation to true language intelligence where every interaction, from browsing to post-purchase support, feels native and trustworthy.”

Himanshu Sharma, Co-founder of Devnagri AI, added: “The future of India’s digital economy depends on how intelligently we bridge the language divide. At Devnagri, we are engineering systems that can learn cultural context, adapt to dialectal shifts, and operate securely at enterprise scale. By enabling on-premises deployment and domain-specific fine-tuning, we’re giving businesses the confidence to engage millions of new users in their own language, without compromising accuracy or privacy. This is how language intelligence becomes a growth engine for the next phase of digital India.”

Devnagri’s AI-driven approach is designed to handle code-mixing, dialect variations, and voice-based queries. Beyond D2C, the company is also seeing interest from regulated sectors such as BFSI and e-commerce, where accurate multilingual support is critical for compliance, customer documentation, and communication.