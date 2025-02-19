Deutsche India Leads Global Banking with Data-Driven Transformation

Today Banks have morphed into technology organizations and its technology that drives banking. This was evident in Deutsche Bank’s - ‘Bank on Tech’ event, in which the senior leadership showcased the leading digital innovations that have ushered in enterprise-wide transformation, leveraging the power of AI.

India is Deutsche Bank’s global technology hub driving this transformation globally. With a vision to become a digital-first, data-secure, and customer-centric bank, the India-based teams drive innovation across Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Generative AI.

Bernd Leukert, Chief Technology, Data, and Innovation Officer at Deutsche Bank, emphasized the transformative power of technology in banking, highlighting that “Technology is at the heart of everything we do, and the innovations we’re seeing today are redefining the future of banking. Our investments in global talent and digital capabilities are unlocking new possibilities for our clients.”

The bank’s senior leadership affirmed that it's making its workforce innovation relevant by reskilling and upskilling initiatives, along with partnerships with educational institutions, to ensure employees are equipped to thrive in an evolving tech landscape.

“It’s a unified global approach that makes for fostering innovation and transformation, says Dilipkumar Khandelwal, Global CIO Corporate Functions, Deutsche Bank and CEO, Deutsche India. “Our technology strategy thrives on collaboration across our global teams, each bringing unique expertise and innovation. We also lay emphasis on our skilling programs and university partnerships ensure our teams remain at the forefront of technology, delivering impactful solutions for the bank and our clients.”

Innovative Solution Developed in India

Deutsche Bank's GCCs in India focuses on technology transformation, by leveraging emerging technologies to deliver innovative products and services to clients worldwide. The bank showcased the leading solutions developed by Indian tech teams:

Powering Digital Innovation & Transformation

According to company sources, the India Technology Centre–-the technology unit of Deutsche India–-serves as a pivotal hub for technology-driven transformation across the bank’s global operations. The center focuses on using the possibilities of cloud, artificial intelligence, and generative AI, to develop innovative services, and deliver new data-driven business models, across all key functions--risk, finance, operations, and technology.

The center is also focused on nurturing talent that aims at exploring, innovating, and creating solutions and new possibilities for the financial world. The India Technology Centre is the largest within Deutsche Bank’s global network of such centers, building tech driven customer-centric banking experiences.